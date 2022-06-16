Man uses forklift to stop would-be thief stealing his car in Australia

16 June 2022, 10:32

By Asher McShane

An Australian man deployed his forklift truck to stop a would-be thief from stealing his car.

Brendan Mills and his family came back to their home in Logan, west of Brisbane, to find a woman had broken into their house was trying to make off with their vehicle.

Mr Mills told a local breakfast TV show, Sunrise, that the woman had taken a shower in their house and had put on some clothes before trying to make off with the family’s car.

He said he saw the door of their car shut, before shouting at the woman that she was ‘busted’.

“They didn’t want to get out,” he said.

"My family were standing by watching the whole thing unfold, so you can't do anything too silly," he said.

But he took matters into his own hands and lifted the car in the air using his forklift, which he owns as he works with cars.

“Well there’s a forklift sitting there, why not?” He told Sunrise.

Police arrived to find the car suspended on the forklift with the suspect still inside. They lowered the car and the woman was arrested.

She will appear in court next month charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

