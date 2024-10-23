Man vs Food presenter Adam Richman offers reward after crew robbed in London while filming new show

Adam Richman said him and his entire crew were robbed in North London. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The presenter of Man vs. Food Adam Richman has said he has been robbed in a suburb of North London.

The US TV host shared on social media that his entire crew for the second season of his food show - Adam Richman Eats Britain - had their van cleaned out by thieves in Barnet.

"We were driving from Birmingham to London, stopped at a rest, stop in Barnet for exactly 4 1/2 minutes to use the restroom, and came back to our van completely cleaned out.

"All of the filming equipment is gone."

He posted that a reward is available for the items and shared their location - due to trackers - on social media.

The presenter has been spotted across the country recently while filming his now show which explores British cuisine and its regional differences.

He added: "Both of my suitcases with all of my possessions are gone. Backpack with my laptop and all of my medications are gone .

"And to make matters worse, because I have trackers on some of my possessions, and because of my laptop, I can see where these things are.

"But we have to wait here for the police. The rest stop won’t release the security footage until the police arrive.

"It’s been almost an hour.

"I’m going to share a few of the locations where I can see my possessions.

"Reward for anything found."



In a later tweet, he then asked people not to intervene to get back his items.

"EVERYONE! PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO PERSONALLY INTERVENE OR FIND MY ITEMS YOURSELVES!

"I DONT WANT ANY HARM TO COME TO ANYONE!

"@metpoliceuk - I will no longer be updating location on Twitter as you asked.

"The responding officers have my contact information"

