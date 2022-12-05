Man who dumped rotting meat and animal carcasses down residential road fined more than £13,000

By Fran Way

A man who dumped piles of rotting raw meat down a quiet residential backstreet has been ordered to pay more than £13,000.

Naveed Ahmed bizarrely left ‘disgusting’ plastic bags full of animal carcases that could have ‘easily been put in his bin’ on Farm Lane in Slough.

The situation began in December 2021 when Slough Borough Council’s environmental team found raw meat on the road over ‘numerous’ days.

When it kept happening over January as well, the team launched an investigation putting up secret CCTV cameras around the road in a bid to track down the yob responsible.

When they finally caught Ahmed he was interviewed under caution and admitted all of the crimes.

But Ahmed did not attend court to give his version of events and instead Reading Crown Court found him guilty of four offences on November 25.

He was fined £2,640 for each offence and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190 and court costs of £2,872 – a total of £13,622.

Councillor Balvinder Bains, the cabinet member of public protection: “Any flytipping is a crime and is unacceptable, but to happen upon piles of rotting meat in a public place was particularly disgusting for our crews. In the CCTV footage you can see the offender bring the meat to the site in a plastic bag to dump. This could easily have been put in his home waste bin, where he could have avoided a criminal convicted and a large fine.

“We hope this discourages other people from dumping waste products of any kind. Thank you to our resilience and enforcement and legal teams for their efforts in bringing this to court.”