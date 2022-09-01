Man who left partner for Ukraine refugee is 'saving orphans but won't see his own kids', ex claims

Tony Garnett and his new partner Sofiia Karkadym plan to return to Ukraine to help orphan children. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

By Sophie Barnett

A British father who left his partner for a Ukrainian refugee 10 days after she moved into their home is "saving orphans but won't see his own children", his fuming ex-partner has claimed.

Tony Garnett, 29, left partner Lorna and their children to start a new life with 22-year-old Sofiia Karkadym, just days after they offered her a home amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sofiia was accused by critics of being a "home-wrecker" after moving out of the family home with Tony, who has two young children with his long-term partner Lorna.

Now Lorna, 28, has accused the aspiring rapper of "not bothering" to contact his kids and said it was "laughable" that he was planning to go to Ukraine.

Tony believes he and Sofiia can help end the war themselves by saving "hundreds of lives" and are looking to raise £10,000 in their mission.

Lorna told the Sun: “It riles me a bit, he hasn't seen his kids in 3-months… What about helping his children?

"He needs to put his kids first before helping anyone else in Ukraine.

"He just hasn't been bothered to contact them. It's laughable, absolutely laughable."

Tony has categorically denied his ex-partner's accusations.

He told The Sun Online: "If I go to even ask to see my kids or even go near the house - I will get arrested.

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Instagram/tee_garnett

“She said the plans are laughable because I want to help people that are fleeing a war zone and there are children dying?"

He added that his kids "come first before anything else" and says he "would do anything for my kids but I cannot see my kids because of her lies".

The dad-of-two previously told Yorkshire Live he was planning to raise as much as £10,000 for Ukraine before travelling to the country to dish out the funds himself.

He said: "It's the right thing to do. People are donating to Ukraine but they are not seeing where this money is going to.

"I want to raise money for people who look after orphans and all those that have been wounded. I want to travel over there myself and document who I am helping. Sofiia will be going with me.

"I have seen the full scale of things since meeting Sofiia and I think people need this help. It is not a game. I need to use my influence now to do the right thing."

As part of his fundraising he has said he will do a sponsored skydive.

Tony, who was been criticised for leaving his partner, previously told LBC he didn't invite Sofiia here to "start a relationship" but just wanted to "make her feel welcome".

In an exclusive interview with Ben Kentish, the former security guard insisted he didn't invite Sofiia here because he "fancied her", but simply because he "wanted to help someone".

Quizzed by Ben on how the relationship unfolded, Anthony said he was "just trying to make her feel welcome".

"In reality, I was doing the right thing that I believed I were [sic] doing to help someone that was fleeing a warzone."I was making her feel comfortable, silly things like putting Ukrainian subtitles on the TV, but obviously the ex has twisted it and said I only done this because I fancied her, I was spending late nights with her."

He claims it was "not like this at all" and hit out at those giving abuse to his new partner.

"I'm happy and I know I've made the right decision," he told Ben.

Lorna, who recalls becoming concerned when their new housemate began wearing "low cut tops and red lipstick" around the house, was left devastated when her partner of eight years left and says her life has been "shattered".

Tony previously said he wants to do things the traditional way, and wishes to travel back to Ukraine so he can meet Sofiia's family.