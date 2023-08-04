Breaking News

Man, 22, jailed for life for murdering boxer Tyson Fury's cousin

Burton, 31, the cousin of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, was stabbed outside a bar. Picture: Facebook/Instagram/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for life for the murder of boxer Tyson Fury's cousin.

Liam O'Pray, 22, has been jailed for life at Manchester Crown Court with a minimum term of 28 years before parole for the murder of 31-year-old Rico Burton.

Mr Burton died after being stabbed outside a bar in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, Manchester in August 2022.

His death led his cousin, world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, to post an impassioned plea on social media to end knife crime, writing: "This needs to stop."

