Man and woman arrested over death of young boy and girl after ‘hit and run’ crash

A man and a woman have been arrested after two young children died in a crash in Essex on Saturday evening. Picture: Essex Police

By Josef Al Shemary

A man and a woman have been arrested after two young children died in a crash in Essex on Saturday evening.

Police said the car failed to stop after the crash in Pitsea, near Basildon.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

They remain in police custody.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the children sadly didn’t survive.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper said: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of the girl and boy who have died this evening.

“Specialist officers are supporting them at this truly unimaginably difficult time.

“Our officers will be carrying out enquiries in the area this evening to establish the circumstances which led up to the collision so if you saw anything or have any information please get in contact.”

It is the second deadly crash in Essex today, as four people died after a car crashed into a building in Colchester city centre early this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but four people were confirmed dead at the scene.

Police said the families of the victims have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything, or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage or any other information to get in touch.