Man and woman arrrested for child cruelty as video emerges of 'baby getting a vodka shot'

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after a video emerged of a baby being given a shot of vodka.

Kent Police launched an investigation after the video was posted online, with the 14-second clip showing a woman pouring clear liquid from what appears to be a vodka bottle down the child's throat.

Meanwhile, a man can be seen moving around in the background, seeming oblivious to what is happening.

Loud music can also be heard in the clip as the baby sits facing the woman on the floor.

Officers were called to property in Dover, Kent, in the early hours of June 21 following reports of a disturbance, police said.

A spokesman for the Kent Police said: "Upon attending, officers were made aware of concerns for a child at an address in the area.

"Actions were taken to safeguard those involved and a man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of child cruelty later the same day.

"They have since been bailed and an investigation is ongoing."

Kent County Council also confirmed it was aware of the incident.

A spokesman said: "I can confirm social services are aware of this and have taken appropriate action."