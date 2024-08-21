Man, 53, mauled to death at home by his own XL Bully

David Daintree, 53, was found dead at the scene. Picture: Lancashire Police

A 53-year-old man has died after being attacked by his own XL Bully at his home in Accrington, Lancashire.

David Daintree, 53, was the owner of the dog and who lived at the address where the attack took place.

Shortly before 9.30pm on Tuesday police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a dog attacking someone inside a house at Ashley Court.

Our officers attended and sadly a man in his 50s was found deceased.

Lancashire Police also confirmed that the dog has now been destroyed.

Emergency services were called to Ashley Court on Tuesday. Picture: GoogleMaps

The force said: As the dog was continuing to pose a significant threat of serious harm, we were left with no alternative but to discharge a police firearm to destroy it and prevent it from causing further injury to more people.

Supt Marie Jackson, of East Police, said: ”This is a tragic incident which has sadly resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to get in touch

“We will have extra officers out and about in the area carrying out enquiries and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to them.”