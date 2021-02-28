Breaking News

Covid-19: First cases of Brazil 'variant of concern' detected in England and Scotland

Cases of a Brazil Covid-19 'variant of concern' have been detected in the UK. Picture: PA Images

By Joe Cook

Up to six cases of a Brazil Covid-19 "variant of concern", which may spread more rapidly and could respond less well to existing vaccines, have been detected in the UK.

Public Health England said three cases of the P.1 Manaus strain had been found in England, with possibly three more discovered in Scotland.

The first two cases of the mutation are from one household in South Gloucestershire with a history of travel to Brazil.

One member of the household travelled back from the country in mid-February before the quarantine hotel policy was introduced.

Read more: ‘Strong evidence’ Covid vaccines reduce transmission expected soon, JCVI member tells LBC

Read more: Over 20 million people given Covid vaccine in 'magnificent achievement' for the UK

Others in the household then developed symptoms, officials said.

The whereabouts of the third individual in England is unknown, as PHE says the person did not complete their test registration card.

The South Gloucestershire cases are believed to be linked to travel back from Brazil. Picture: PA

Officials are asking anyone who took a test on February 12 or 13 and who has not received a result or has an uncompleted test registration card to come forward immediately.

The unlocated case is not believed to be linked to the others because the virus was found to have slight genetic differences.

The World Health Organisation has been informed of the cases, which have been designated "of concern" as it shares key mutations with the variant detected in South Africa.

Surge testing is being deployed in parts of South Gloucestershire to rapidly test as many people as possible for the variant.

Read more: Rishi Sunak to offer £5bn 'restart' boost to help struggling businesses reopen

"Additional community testing, also known as surge testing, will follow the same process that was in place in parts of South Gloucestershire earlier this month," PHE and NHS officials said.

"It will invite residents who live in five postcode sectors, who are aged 16 and over and who are asymptomatic (without symptoms of Covid-19), to come forward for testing, as well as people who travel into that area for work or to visit someone they are in a support bubble with.

"The identified postcode areas fall within Bradley Stoke, Patchway and Little Stoke and are different to those that were part of the community surge testing programme which took place between February 7 and 21. There is no connection between the two programmes."

In Scotland, other passengers on the flight the infected individuals took from London to Aberdeen in early February are being contacted.

Dr Susan Hopkins, PHE's strategic response director for Covid-19, said: "We have identified these cases thanks to the UK's advanced sequencing capabilities which means we are finding more variants and mutations than many other countries and are therefore able to take action quickly.

"The important thing to remember is that Covid-19, no matter what variant it is, spreads in the same way. That means the measures to stop it spreading do not change."

Stephen Powis said Covid-19 vaccines can be quickly adapted to tackle new Covid-19 strains. Picture: PA Images

The World Health Organisation has been informed of the cases, which has been designated "of concern" as it shares key mutations with the variant detected in South Africa.

More work is needed, but there are concerns that the existing vaccines may be less effective against the Manaus strain.

NHS national medical director Stephen Powis said Covid-19 vaccines can be quickly adapted to tackle new strains following the emergence of the new variant.

Professor Powis told reporters: "The new vaccines which are being used for Covid can be adapted very rapidly so it's likely that if we do need to change the vaccine that can be done in months, rather than years, which was the case with the more traditional vaccines."