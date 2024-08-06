Man at centre of viral airport arrest video 'had interviewed to join Greater Manchester Police', lawyer reveals

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man at the centre of a viral airport arrest video that triggered protests in Rochdale had 'interviewed to join Greater Manchester Police', his lawyer has revealed.

Brothers Fahir Amaaz, 19, and Muhammad Amaad, 25, appeared alongside their mother and lawyer, Aamer Anwar, at a press conference held in Manchester on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Anwar also revealed that members of the family are serving police officers within GMP.

Footage captured on July 23 inside Manchester Airport Terminal 2 shows police appearing to kick one of the men in the head as they attempted to restrain the brothers, with tasers drawn.

The video, which was leaked following the incident, appeared to show violence before a police detained the men.

Now, the family's lawyer claims police leaked information in an attempt to discredit the brothers, as well as influence the investigation by an independent police watchdog.

Greater Manchester Police has since confirmed a police officer has been suspended from official duties following the incident.

New footage shows moments before man kicked in head by police officer at Manchester Airport

The footage led hundreds of protesters to gather outside Rochdale Police Station following the incident, with the family now saying they have been left "devastated" and "traumatised" by the events.

The family said they are now seeking to meet with Mayor Andy Burnham, after he was shown the leaked footage shortly after the incident.

A second leaked clip, which emerged shortly after, shed more light on the moments before the incident.

The video depicted a man throwing punches at a GMP officer near a ticket machine inside an airport car park.

Following the incident, GMP confirmed three officers had sustained head injuries and a broken nose in the incident, with the video showing "the last of three altercations" in scenes which lasted just over an hour.

As part of the statement made by the family's lawyer, Fahir and Muhammad's mother said she was "scared the officer would attack her from behind" following the violence inflicted upon her sons.

The footage, originally posted to X, shows a man, who appears to have been tasered, lying on the ground as a GMP officer takes aim at him.

The officer then kneels on his back while a woman kneels next to him on the floor during the kicking.

Another man is also seen being forcibly restrained while sitting on a nearby chair, as bystanders film in astonishment.

Police officer under criminal investigation for assault after airport video

Explaining the events are alleged to have preceded the incident, the family's lawyer claims the mother was racially abused onboard a Qatar Airways flight.

The mother claims she was called a "p**i", before attempting to move away from the man who she says was intimidating her.

The IOPC has since confirmed they are investigating the incident, with the Greater Manchester Police constable advised he is under criminal investigation for assault.

Police confirmed that all four men arrested during the incident remain on police bail, with a live investigation 'very much ongoing'.