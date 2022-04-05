Manchester Airport boss quits after weeks of chaos for travellers

5 April 2022, 19:29

There have been scenes of chaos at Manchester Airport in recent weeks
There have been scenes of chaos at Manchester Airport in recent weeks. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Manchester Airport's managing director is standing down amid heavy criticism following weeks of chaos for travellers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) said Karen Smart will return to the south of England for family reasons and to "pursue fresh career opportunities".

Holidaymakers have been facing long delays at the airport, with check-in queues trailing outside terminals and hordes of people waiting to get through security and to pick up luggage.

In chaotic scenes, piles of suitcases have been left in terminals as passengers abandoned the wait to reclaim their baggage and instead left for home.

READ MORE: 'Devastating': Easter airport shambles with 5 hour long queues and 1,000 flights cancelled

READ MORE: More flights cancelled on Monday with holidaymakers facing huge queues

Airport bosses at Manchester apologised this weekend after they admitted they had "fallen short of the standards they expected".

As the Easter getaway increases travel, similar problems have hit other airports including Heathrow and Birmingham.

Ms Smart took on the managing director role at the start of the pandemic and has worked for MAG for eight years, including a stint in charge at East Midlands Airport.

MAG chief executive Charlie Cornish said: "Over the last two years, Karen has guided Manchester Airport through the most challenging period of its 84-year history, having made a major contribution to MAG throughout her time with the business.

"I am sorry to lose Karen after her years of valuable service, but also understand her desire to return to the south for family reasons and indeed to explore new career opportunities.

"While there are sure to be further challenges ahead, I am confident we will soon start to see the benefits of the recovery plans Karen has helped put in place."

Ian Costigan moves from his post as group transformation director to become interim managing director.

Manchester Airport, along with much of the aviation industry, has struggled to recruit staff made redundant after the pandemic shut down airports and travel.

Earlier on Tuesday, John O'Neill, North West regional industrial officer for Unite, said union officials were meeting management at the airport to discuss pay.

He said after mass redundancies due to Covid, some workers have found alternative jobs with similar wages and may not be willing to return to work at the airport doing unsocial hours for similar rates of pay.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The landmark Safe To Be Me conference has reportedly been cancelled

Government's landmark LGBT+ conference 'cancelled' amid conversion therapy row

Lord Harrington takes your calls | Watch again

Watch again | Refugees Minister Lord Harrington takes LBC listeners calls

Exclusive
Lord Richard Harrington said the Government was "not geared up" for the volume of Ukrainian refugees.

'It's embarrassing': Govt was 'not geared up' for Ukraine refugee crisis, minister says

Boris Johnson has addressed Russian people in a video message.

Boris pleads with Russians: Don't let Putin's 'war crimes' be in your name

Kremlin is 'stupid as well as evil', says ex defence sec

Kremlin is 'stupid as well as evil', says ex defence sec

Exclusive
Refugees Minister Lord Richard Harrington was inundated with calls.

Refugees Minister inundated with calls after LBC uncovers Ukraine visa scheme 'data loss'

President Zelenskyy addressed the UN Security Council after visiting Bucha

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians 'having tongues cut off' and being turned into 'silent slaves'

Jeremy Bowen is the guest for this special episode of Crisis What Crisis

Andy Coulson: Jeremy Bowen tells me how the Ukrainians are surviving the war

The disturbing Huggy Wuggy videos have prompted warnings from police forces and schools

Parents warned over children watching sinister Huggy Wuggy videos online

Can Arslan, 52,stabbed father-of-three Matthew Boorman 27 times

Parking row killer guilty of stabbing dad-of-three 27 times and trying to kill neighbour

Jennifer Hesse, 48, sent sexual texts to a 13-year-old boy

Dance teacher, 48, spared jail after bombarding boy, 13, with 'intensely sexual' texts

The Russian Embassy to Ireland has complained about fuel supplies

Russia's Dublin embassy runs dry as Irish refuse to deliver supplies

Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter, attended the scene (stock image)

Missing child dies after being found near White Cliffs of Dover and rushed to hospital

Smoke seen for miles away fire in Southall

70 firefighters battle garage blaze in Southall which can be seen 14 miles away in Windsor

A Ukrainian mother has written contact details on her daughter's back in case her family are killed

'Heartbreaking': Ukrainian mother writes details on daughter's back in case she dies

Ackland admitted the murder of Bobbi-Anne

Guitarist, 24, admits murdering Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, and dumping body on a beach

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russian troops no different from Islamic State terrorists, Zelensky tells UN
Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump to give evidence to committee probing Capitol insurrection
Michel Platini

Platini files criminal complaint against Fifa president Infantino
Sacramento Mass Shooting

Second man arrested on gun charges after six killed in Sacramento shooting
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

EU proposes ban on coal imports from Russia

Peru Transport Strike

Peru imposes curfew to quell protests over rising prices

Hungary Train Crash

Five killed as train hits vehicle in Hungary

Russia Ukraine

Satellite imagery shows bodies left out in the open in Bucha for weeks
Easter holiday carnage has broken out in airports across the UK

'Devastating': Easter airport shambles with 5 hour long queues and 1,000 flights cancelled
Virus Outbreak China

Covid outbreak ‘extremely grim’ as Shanghai extends lockdown

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine
Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/04 | Watch again

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules to defend PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police