Breaking News

Manchester Airport evacuated after 'suspicious package' found in terminal

Manchester Airport's terminal 2 has been evacuated following a report of a "suspicious package". Picture: Getty

By Sophie Barnett

Passengers are being evacuated from Manchester Airport after the report of a "suspicious package".

The "suspicious package" was found in Terminal Two, and a controlled evacuation is taking place, airport bosses have confirmed.

Greater Manchester Police are at the scene and are managing the response.

In a statement, Manchester Airport said: “Following a report of a suspicious package in Terminal Two, a controlled evacuation is taking place as per standard procedure.

"We are in close contact with Greater Manchester Police, who are managing the response, and will provide an update on the situation as soon as possible."

Greater Manchester Police said they were called with a report of a suspicious package in Terminal 2 at around 3.20pm on Tuesday.

They have evacuated the terminal as "per standard procedure" and said a cordon has been put in place as a safety precaution.

An assessment is now being carried out.

It is not yet clear if any flights have been affected by the incident.

This story is being updated