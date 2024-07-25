Man kicked in head by policeman at Manchester Airport has 'cyst on brain', his lawyer says, as officer suspended

25 July 2024, 16:35 | Updated: 25 July 2024, 16:37

A lawyer said the man who was kicked by the police officer in Manchester Airport has a cyst on the brain
A lawyer said the man who was kicked by the police officer in Manchester Airport has a cyst on the brain. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren

A man who was kicked in the head by a police officer while being held on the floor at Manchester Airport has a cyst on his brain, his lawyer has claimed.

Solicitor Akhmed Yakoob said his client - whom he named as 'Fahir' - was in hospital and suffering from a head injury, after a video was shared on Wednesday.

The video has sparked concern among onlookers, and the officer in question has been suspended. The kicking sparked unrest outside Rochdale police station in Greater Manchester on Wednesday evening.

Mr Yakoob, who spoke to reporters in Rochdale on Thursday, ran unsuccessfully for Parliament this year.

He added: "The main concern for us, for me, is that the family receive justice and this no longer happens again."

Warning: the below video contains violent scenes

The video, shared on Wednesday afternoon, shows the man, who appears to have been tasered, lying on the ground as the officer takes aim at him, and then kneels on his back.

A woman kneels next to him on the floor during the kicking.

Another man is also restrained forcibly while sitting on a nearby chair, as bystanders film in astonishment.

A female police officer appears to be shocked by the incident.

Police said that they had been called out to an altercation between members of the public, and were attacked while responding.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said on Thursday that it was "not a clearcut situation".

Mr Burnham told World at One: "It was, I think, an issue on a flight coming into Manchester Airport.

"When the flight landed, two individuals ... were waiting for their mum, who I think said that there'd been an issue on the flight and she pointed somebody out and then there was an altercation in the arrivals hall.

"And then that individual who was involved in that - or a couple - were followed by cameras through the airport, and then we get to the scene that people have seen, which is in the car park area of Manchester Airport."

In a statement released on Thursday, the force said: "Following a thorough review of further information that has become available in relation to an incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police has suspended a police officer from all duties.

A referral has now been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for a full independent investigation.

"We understand the deep concerns that have been widely raised with us, and will continue to meet and discuss these feelings with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives, whilst this independent investigation takes place."

Earlier today, an apparent lawyer for the two men in the video broke their silence following their release from Cheadle police station.

The lawyer said they would make a formal complaint of assault and wounding against the officers who assaulted the pair and their elderly mother.

"We will keep you updated," he said, adding they "will get justice".

On Wednesday evening, hundreds gathered outside Rochdale Police Station singing chants of "GMP shame on you!".

Police said that the incident took place after their officers had been subject to a serious assault, with one female officer suffering a broken nose.

They said they acknowledged concerns about the behaviour, but added that the officers were responding were armed, and there was a risk that their guns could be taken.

Four men have been arrested.

Police said that they had referred officers' behaviour for further investigation to its internal standards unit.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct said they were aware of the footage and had made contact with the force but had not received a referral.

Another said: "This is unacceptable and needs to be investigated".

A third commented: "This is so so barbaric."

In a tweet, Manchester Airport said: "We are aware of an incident involving Greater Manchester Police officers that took place yesterday and, as a result, the force is investigating the matter.

"We will support the investigation in any way possible."

A gang of people smugglers have been jailed

People smugglers jailed after cramming migrants under campervan bed, on same day as foreign criminals deported

