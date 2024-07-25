Hundreds of protesters gather outside police station after video shows officer kicking man in face at Manchester Airport

25 July 2024, 06:10 | Updated: 25 July 2024, 06:27

Demonstrators gathered outside Rochdale Police Station after shocking footage emerged of a number of arrests at Manchester Airport
Demonstrators gathered outside Rochdale Police Station after shocking footage emerged of a number of arrests at Manchester Airport. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside a police station overnight after a video emerged of a man being kicked in the head by an officer while being arrested at Manchester Airport.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Demonstrators stood outside Rochdale Police Station where four men were taken in handcuffs after their arrests on Tuesday evening at the airport.

Cowds were heard shouting "GMP shame on you" on footage circulating on social media.

A video has also emerged of an imam at the demonstration calling for calm.

The office involved in incident at Terminal 2 has been stood down from active duty.

The man, who appears to have been tasered, lies on the ground as the officer takes aim at him, and then kneels on his back.

A woman kneels next to him on the floor during the kicking.

Another man is also restrained forcibly while sitting on a nearby chair, as bystanders film in astonishment.

A female police officer appears to be shocked by the incident.

Police said that they had been called out to an altercation between members of the public, and were attacked while responding.

On Thursday, Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said a protest held last night outside Rochdale Police Station about GMP's response at Manchester Airport "concluded safely, without incident".

"We understand the immense feeling of concern and worry that people feel about our response and fully respect their right to demonstrate their views peacefully.

“We have already referred our actions to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and will be in further discussions with them today.

“We have spent the evening listening to community feedback and will continue to engage with communities and elected members to maintain strong partnership links and understand local views."

Warning: the below video contains violent scenes

Yesterday, Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said: “We know that a film of an incident at Manchester Airport that is circulating widely shows an event that is truly shocking, and that people are rightly extremely concerned about. The use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we understand creates alarm.

“In advance of what is shown in the footage available, we were called to reports of an assault at Terminal 2, Manchester Airport at 8.25pm on Tuesday 23 July.

“The alleged suspect was seen on CCTV at a ticket machine in the car park and officers attended the location to arrest him

“During our response, three officers were assaulted. One female officer suffered a broken nose and the other officers were forced to the ground and suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.

“One male officer has been removed from operational duties and we are making a voluntary referral of our policing response to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

“Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault, assault of emergency worker, affray, and obstructing police. Two other men have also been arrested on suspicion of affray and assault of an emergency worker.”

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Manchester, said: "I have seen the disturbing video footage circulating of a GMP officer at Manchester Airport and recognise the widespread and deep concern this has caused in Greater Manchester and beyond.

"The Deputy Mayor and I have raised these concerns with the DeputyChief Constable.

"We have been informed that a referral has now been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for a full investigation."

Read more: Moment international terror police swoop to arrest Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary, as he faces life in jail

Read more: Shocking bodycam footage shows police shooting black woman dead in her home after she rang 911

Police said that the incident took place after their officers had been subject to a serious assault, with one female officer suffering a broken nose.

They said they acknowledged concerns about the behaviour, but added that the officers were responding were armed, and there was a risk that their guns could be taken.Four men have been arrested.

Police said that they had referred officers' behaviour for further investigation to its internal standards unit.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct said they were aware of the footage and had made contact with the force but had not received a referral.

Another said: "This is unacceptable and needs to be investigated".

A third commented: "This is so so barbaric."In a tweet, Manchester Airport said: "We are aware of an incident involving Greater Manchester Police officers that took place yesterday and, as a result, the force is investigating the matter.

"We will support the investigation in any way possible."

