WATCH: Moment suspected burglar crashes Range Rover into garden after police chase which saw illegal zombie knife seized

An illegal zombie knife was seized following a police pursuit in north Manchester. Picture: GMP

By Flaminia Luck

Watch the moment a suspected burglar rammed a Range Rover into a garden following a police car chase.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and an illegal zombie knife was seized from the car following the chase.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers saw the vehicle driving suspiciously and noticed the driver was wearing a balaclava and black gloves.

After failing to stop, the car immediately accelerated to try and evade capture.

During the pursuit in a residential area of north Manchester, the vehicle rammed the police car in an attempt to get away from officers and came to an end when it crashed into a fence.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, and after a short foot chase by the officers, the man arrested on suspicion of burglary, handling stolen goods, possession of an offensive weapon, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

After searching the vehicle, officers found an illegal zombie-style knife in the footwell of the passenger side.

A ban on the style of knives came into force at midnight - which means it is illegal to possess "zombie-style" knives and machetes in England and Wales.

The suspect fled the vehicle and ran off on foot. Picture: GMP

The suspect was then chased on foot after crashing into a garden. Picture: GMP

'Clear message to criminals'

Inspector Danny Kabal of our Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit, said: “Our team is made up of highly trained drivers who are out across Greater Manchester day and night, with the sole purpose of disrupting organised crime and keeping our streets safe.

“Early this morning, our team noticed the vehicle driving suspiciously through Manchester, and during the pursuit reached speeds of over 50mph in a residential area, which if not stopped could have had devastating consequences.

"Today’s result showcases the importance of our unit’s presence on the roads in keeping our communities safe.

"It sends a clear message to criminals who think they are free to use our roads to commit their crimes.

"The public expect us to find these people, arrest them and put them before the courts - and that is exactly what we will continue to do.

“We rely on public information to actively target those responsible, so I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of burglary to make a report to enable us to investigate.”