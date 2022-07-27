Cops told to shave off designer stubble and polish boots in dress code crackdown

27 July 2022, 10:24

Greater Manchester Police officers are being told to shave off designer stubble and polish their boots in a new dress code.
Greater Manchester Police officers are being told to shave off designer stubble and polish their boots in a new dress code. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Police officers in Manchester have been told to shave off designer stubble and polish their boots in a scheme that has turned the force into one of Britain's "fastest improving".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stephen Watson, Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) new Chief Constable, who replaced Ian Hopkins when he stepped down last summer, said the dress code he introduced helps restore public respect.

In a "back to basics" plan, Mr Watson ordered the strict dress code after finding "cheap" kit left officers appearing scruffy and unprofessional.

His shake-up of the rules came in a bid to improve the standards of GMP, which was placed in "special measures" last June because of its poor record investigating thousands of crimes.

Mr Watson told The Telegraph the dress code has since helped to restore public and professional respect in his officers.

He said it was not the fault of officers who had been issued with "cheap" kit in a bid to save money, but said it looked "scruffy" and as a result, so did they.

Read more: Devastated mum's tribute to 'wonderful' Brit, 22, killed in freak helicopter accident

Read more: 'Do you want him evicted?': Mick Lynch defends RMT deputy living in council flat on £78k

Alongside the new kit, officers are also required to follow a new dress code.

“If you turn up to work, if you’re a female officer, you tie your hair up, if you’re a man you’ve had a shave, you press your clothing if you know how, you polish your boots, you look smart, and you look professional. We’re very uncompromising on that,” said Mr Watson.

He wants his officers to take a leaf out of the book of the Grenadier Guards outside Buckingham Palace, who "never have a problem with smartness".

Mr Watson said his new strategy, which has seen more officers on the streets and a huge increase in arrests, "gets back to the core fundamentals of effective policing".

He said it means GMP was now emerging as the "most improved" force in Britain.

Last weekend it had its best 999 call answer times on record and since he took over arrests have jumped 61 per cent.

Mr Watson took his previous force, South Yorkshire, out of special measures and believes he can do it again with Greater Manchester.

Six police forces in England are currently under special measures.

These include the under-fire Metropolitan Police in London, which was placed into special measures following a litany of failures, such as the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer.

Cleveland, Gloucestershire, Staffordshire and Wiltshire join the Met and GMP in being under increased scrutiny.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The sisters' bodies were found in a flat in Sydney

Police release pictures of Saudi sisters as they probe mystery deaths in Sydney apartment

McDonald's has increased some of its prices, including for its much-loved cheeseburger

'I'm not lovin' it': McDonald's cheeseburger increases in price for first time in 14 years

Sunak is 'opposed to transparency' over police league table plans, says minister

Sunak is 'opposed to transparency' over police league table plans, says minister

Exclusive
'Do you want him evicted?': Mick Lynch defends RMT deputy living in council flat on £78k

'Do you want him evicted?': Mick Lynch defends RMT deputy living in council flat on £78k

A female hiker has died after falling nearly 100ft in the Dolomites

Female hiker falls 100ft to her death while walking with her husband in the Dolomites

The first medical guidelines for transgender patients have been issued

Trans men to get doctors help 'chestfeeding' their babies under new NHS guidelines

Jack Fenton (right), 22, died in the horror helicopter accident on Monday in Athens.

Sister of Brit killed by helicopter blade denies 'rubbish' claims he ignored safety rules

Mohamed Adel (left) faces execution for killing university of Mansoura student Naira Ashraf, whose family are pictured.

Killer 'to be hanged on live TV' in Egypt after stabbing classmate who rejected him

Exclusive
Network Rail has released a map which shows which train lines will be affected on Wednesday.

RMT boss accused of blocking 8% deal says it ‘doesn’t come close’ as strikes cripple UK

Boris Johnson is believed to be holding a party at Daylesford House

Boris and Carrie 'planning to hold wedding do at billionaire Tory donor's home'

Brits celebrated the win

England's lionesses head to Wembley after crushing Sweden 4-0 in Euro 2022 semi final

PC Matthew Tregale, 33, denied all the charges at Plymouth Magistrates' Court

Cop charged with attempted rape, false imprisonment and sexual assault against three women

The debate was cancelled after the presenter fainted and collapsed

Tory leadership debate cancelled after presenter Kate McCann faints on air

A stabbing took place in Hornchurch.

Man, 29, charged with attempted murder after stabbing at pub in east London

London Underground workers are to strike on August 19

RMT union announce another Tube strike with workers set to walkout on August 19

Jasin Bushi was jailed for two years

Teenager, 18, jailed after hacking women's Snapchat accounts and threatened to post nudes

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Tianzhou-3 cargo craft separating from the orbiting station combination

Chinese spacecraft returns amid booster rocket concerns

Grain fields backdropped by a power plant in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine

Risks and mined waters slow rush to extract grain from Ukraine
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian gestures during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing

China calls report it tried to obtain US Federal Reserve data ‘a political lie’
A body is removed

Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russian-occupied south

A monkey loitering around a home in Yamaguchi, Japan

‘I have never seen anything like this’: Japanese city alarmed by monkey attacks
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany

Russia cuts gas through major pipeline to Europe to 20% of capacity
Polish cat

Feline ‘invasive species’ call by Polish scientist puts cat among the pigeons
Afghan women

Taliban crackdown on rights ‘suffocating’ women – Amnesty

Falling boulders

Deadly quake rattles northern Philippines

Donald Trump and Mike Pence

Trump and Pence put stark Republican divide on display

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10
Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 25/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit

James O'Brien destroys government's 'crisis of intelligence' over Brexit
Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos

Rachel Johnson blames post-Brexit checks for Kent travel chaos

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London