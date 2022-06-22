School bans hugs and high-fives in strict 'no contact' policy for pupils

By Sophie Barnett

A secondary school has been criticised for a new "no contact" policy which bans children from high-fiving and hugging.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The new rules were announced by Mossley Hollins High School, based in Greater Manchester, in its most recent newsletter.

"No student should ever be touching another student," the school said.

"No carrying of other students, cuddling, or play fighting will be tolerated."

The Thameside school's new "no contact" policy has been brought in to ensure students always treat each other with "respect", it said.

Pupils will no longer be permitted to "push or pull" others and must keep their hands and feet to themselves.

No toy fighting or rough play will be allowed, along with jumping on each other, cuddling and carrying each other.

Read more: Polio found in London sewage system as health officials declare national incident

Mossley Hollins High School in Tameside, Manchester. Picture: Alamy

The guidance also states that the school will not tolerate any holding of places or jumping in line when queuing for lunch, and students must not overcrowd benches.

Mossley Hollins High School said it has brought in the new rules to ensure everyone feels safe, has healthy relationships and has a supportive environment in and outside of lessons.

The school said it has made the rules very clear to students, with teachers leading presentations to explain their expectations.

Emma, a former student at the school, said everybody seems to be "overwhelmed" by the new rules and said it is "harsh" to take physical contact away.

Read more: Man, 37, arrested after mother and son, 5, stabbed to death in north London

Read more: Govt 'planning to relax controls on City boss pay' whilst calling for restraint on pay rises

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast students are "tip-toeing" around trying to make sure they don't accidentally bump into each other "in fear of getting detention".

She said it takes away the natural human interaction they have with fellow students, especially during exam-time.

"A lot of kids probably don't get that kind of compassion at home, so it seems kind of harsh to take that away," she told Nick.