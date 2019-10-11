Manchester Stabbings: Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Terrorism Offences

A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after three people were stabbed and one was injured at a shopping centre in Manchester.

The man, aged 40, has been arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism at Arndale Centre, the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

The man was carrying a "large knife", assistant chief constable Russ Jackson said and began "lunging and attacking people with the knife" in Exchange Court.

Approached by two unarmed police community support officers (PCSO) "he began chasing them while they were calling for urgent assistance.

Man arrested in Manchester on suspicion of terror offences. Picture: PA

"The man attacked people around him and we understand five people were injured - although the injuries are nasty, none of them are life-threatening". It has since been established that there were four victims, not five.

The officer said that the attack appeared random, brutal and extremely frightening. He continued that today's attack is "bound to bring back memories of the awful attack in 2017" at the Manchester Arena.

Two women, one of which was 19, have been taken to hospital with stab wounds and their conditions are described as stable.

A man in his 50s has also been taken to hospital with stab wounds and a fourth victim - a woman in her 40s who was not stabbed - has been assessed and did not need to go to hospital.