Shocking moment car ploughs into group of people in 'hit-and-run' outside polling station as two arrested

Footage shows alleged hit-and-run incident outside Greater Manchester polling station

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the shocking moment a car ploughed into a group of people outside a polling station.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Holy Trinity Street in Ashton Under Lyne on Thursday just after 4:30pm on Thursday.

Footage captured outside a polling station in Tameside, Manchester shows a man speaking to the driver of a red car before other people make their way towards the vehicle.

As the group of people approaches the car, the driver reverses before charging forward and ploughing into them.

A group tried to chase the car down but it appeared to flee the scene.

A woman, 43, was taken to hospital with ‘superficial injuries’ following the incident, police said.

Read more: Boy, 15, found guilty of murdering teenager Alfie Lewis as he walked to meet friends near Leeds school

Read more: Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by double-decker bus outside London Victoria station

Two people, aged 17 and 18, have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Friday: “Just after 4.30pm yesterday evening (Thursday 2 May 2024), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian on Holy Trinity Street in Ashton Under Lyne.

“Emergency services attended the scene, and a 43-year-old woman was taken to hospital with superficial injuries.

“Enquiries have established that a car collided with the victim and failed to stop.

“The full circumstances of the incident are yet to be determined, but officers in Tameside are progressing enquiries at pace, with two arrests made.

“One man, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of attempted section 18 assault, and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit section 18.”

Anyone with any information, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage should contact police on 0161 856 9482 or 101 quoting incident 2715 of 2/5/24.