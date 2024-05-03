Shocking moment car ploughs into group of people in 'hit-and-run' outside polling station as two arrested

3 May 2024, 17:36

Footage shows alleged hit-and-run incident outside Greater Manchester polling station

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the shocking moment a car ploughed into a group of people outside a polling station.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Holy Trinity Street in Ashton Under Lyne on Thursday just after 4:30pm on Thursday.

Footage captured outside a polling station in Tameside, Manchester shows a man speaking to the driver of a red car before other people make their way towards the vehicle.

As the group of people approaches the car, the driver reverses before charging forward and ploughing into them.

A group tried to chase the car down but it appeared to flee the scene.

A woman, 43, was taken to hospital with ‘superficial injuries’ following the incident, police said.

Read more: Boy, 15, found guilty of murdering teenager Alfie Lewis as he walked to meet friends near Leeds school

Read more: Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by double-decker bus outside London Victoria station

Two people, aged 17 and 18, have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Friday: “Just after 4.30pm yesterday evening (Thursday 2 May 2024), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian on Holy Trinity Street in Ashton Under Lyne.

“Emergency services attended the scene, and a 43-year-old woman was taken to hospital with superficial injuries.

“Enquiries have established that a car collided with the victim and failed to stop.

“The full circumstances of the incident are yet to be determined, but officers in Tameside are progressing enquiries at pace, with two arrests made.

“One man, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of attempted section 18 assault, and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit section 18.”

Anyone with any information, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage should contact police on 0161 856 9482 or 101 quoting incident 2715 of 2/5/24.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Flooded town in Brazil

Dozens believed dead as southern Brazil is hit by worst rain in 80 years

Footage of the flooding (via AP)

At least 29 dead, 60 still missing after heavy rains in southern Brazil

Hope Hicks

Former presidential media adviser takes stand in Trump hush money trial

Donald Trump

Gagging order on Trump does not stop him from testifying, says judge

Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death near a school in Leeds

Boy, 15, found guilty of murdering teenager Alfie Lewis as he walked to meet friends near Leeds school

Rishi Sunak has hit out at Labour

Sunak hits out at Labour and says public will stick with Tories at general election despite dismal local results

Mr Sunak has called a meeting for later this month.

Rishi Sunak summons university chiefs amid ‘serious concerns’ over antisemitism following clashes on US campuses

A woman has been hit by a bus outside Victoria station.

Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by double-decker bus outside London Victoria station

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

David Skaith, Kim McGuinness and Clare Ward have all been elected as regional mayors

Labour wins mayoral races in 'Rishi Sunak's backyard', York and North Yorkshire, North East, and East Midlands

The parents of rising young cricketer Josh Baker have paid tribute to their son.

Cricketer Josh Baker’s parents say they are ‘broken’ after his death aged 20 as they share emotional tribute

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian officials urge Western partners to speed up military aid deliveries

Welcome back! King Charles embraced by neice Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty

Welcome back! King Charles embraced by niece Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty

Bizarre Brussels proposal could force European kebab houses to measure doner meat slices for identical thicknesses

Baffling Brussels proposal could force European kebab houses to measure individual slices of doner meat

Police have rushed to the scene in Dagenham

Cyclist, 19, fighting for life after being shot and stabbed during ‘ambush attack’ in Dagenham

Rishi Sunak insisted he is focused on the job at hand despite the election results

Sunak stands firm: Rishi says he is 'focused on the job at hand' despite 'worst local election results for 40 years'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met Office has revealed its verdict for the bank holiday weekend.

Met Office gives verdict on May bank holiday weekend weather as Brits hope for return of sunshine
Conservative party candidate Lord Ben Houchen with his wife Rachel Houchen and baby Hannah

Conservative mayor Ben Houchen re-elected in Tees Valley after seeing off Labour challenge

Barry Manilow (l) has made 'back up' plans to move his Manchester gig due to ongoing problems at Co-op Live (r)

Barry Manilow makes 'back up plan' to move show to rival Manchester arena due to ongoing crisis at Co-op Live
Rescuers and excavators working at the site of the incident

China sends vice premier to oversee recovery effort after road collapse kills 48

China launches mission to the far side of the moon as 'Space Race 2.0' gets underway

China launches mission to the far side of the moon as 'Space Race 2.0' gets underway

People gather in front of the school during a memorial ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the shooting

Flowers, candles and silence as Serbia marks anniversary of school shooting

Rishi Sunak has endured a difficult set of results

Tories in turmoil: Where next for Rishi Sunak after 'worst local results in 40 years', writes Natasha Clark
The star revealed her twisted ankle following reports about an alleged fight at a hotel in LA.

Britney Spears reveals painful injury in tearful video as she blames mum for ‘set up’ at Los Angeles hotel
Moon stock

China sends probe to get samples from less-explored far side of the Moon

Rod Hull with Emu (l) and Gyles Brandreth (r)

'I blame myself for Rod Hull's death': Gyles Brandreth reveals heartbreaking story behind fatal accident

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit