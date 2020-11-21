Manchester United hit by 'sophisticated' cyber attack

21 November 2020, 09:03

A general view of the stadium before a Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester
A general view of the stadium before a Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Manchester United Football Club has been hit by a "sophisticated" cyber attack carried out by "organised cyber criminals," the club has said.

The Premier League club said it had taken "swift action" to contain the attack and said they are "not currently aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans and customers."

They added that they were "confident that all critical systems required for matches to take place at Old Trafford remain secure and operational and that tomorrow's game against West Bromwich Albion will go ahead."

A club statement said: "Manchester United can confirm that the club has experienced a cyber attack on our systems.

"The club has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimise the ongoing IT disruption.

"Although this is a sophisticated operation by organised cyber criminals, the club has extensive protocols and procedures in place for such an event and had rehearsed for this eventuality.

"Our cyber defences identified the attack and shut down affected systems to contain the damage and protect data.

"Club media channels, including our website and app, are unaffected and we are not currently aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans and customers.

"We are confident that all critical systems required for matches to take place at Old Trafford remain secure and operational and that tomorrow's game against West Bromwich Albion will go ahead."

