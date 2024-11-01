Manchester United appoint Ruben Amorim as new head coach after sacking of Erik ten Hag

Ruben Amorim has been confirmed as Manchester United's new head coach. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Manchester United have appointed Ruben Amorim as their new head coach.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Portuguese boss joins from Sporting Lisbon on a contract until 2027 and replaces Erik ten Hag who was sacked earlier this week.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain in interim charge until Amorim starts work at Old Trafford a week on Monday.

His first game will be the Premier League clash with Ipswich on Sunday the 24th November.

Erik ten Hag was sacked after the Old Trafford hierarchy unanimously decided enough was enough. Picture: Getty

Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday after the Old Trafford hierarchy unanimously decided enough was enough as Sunday's late loss at West Ham continued their poor start to his third season in charge.

United set their sights on highly-rated Sporting Lisbon head coach Amorim and have now confirmed a deal has been struck to bring him in on a deal until June 2027, with the option for a further year.

Rúben Amorim and Erik Ten Hag. Picture: Alamy

The 39-year-old will start work with the Red Devils on Monday 11 November having overseen the Portuguese champions' three remaining matches before the international break.

United, who confirmed Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue as interim manager until Amorim's arrival, said: "Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach of the men's first team, subject to work visa requirements.

"He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.

"Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football.

"Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club's first title in 19 years."