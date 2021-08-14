Manchester United and Leeds fans fight ahead of opening Premier League clash

One fan used a wheelie bin as a weapon as supporters clashed ahead of the match. Picture: Twitter

By Nick Hardinges

Manchester United and Leeds United fans have been filmed fighting in the streets ahead of the two teams' opening Premier League clash.

Footage posted on social media showed supporters of the fierce rivals brawling outside a café in Manchester city centre.

One video shared on Twitter shows dozens of men chasing others down a road, with some brandishing chairs as weapons.

Multiple punches and projectiles are thrown during the clip, which was uploaded alongside the caption: "Scrapping."

Read more: Footballers will continue to take the knee ahead of matches this season

Watch: Covid passports for football matches 'could be difficult and add costs'

One man who was knocked down during the fight was hit three times with a wheelie bin before a police officer stepped in to break it up.

During the recording, a man inside the café can be heard saying: "Good job we're in here."

Others in the building can be seen looking on in shock as the rival fans caused chaos outside.

Read more: Man, 37, arrested after England football players racially abused

Read more: Online racists will be banned from football matches, PM confirms

Another video, filmed from a distance and captioned "United vs Leeds", shows dozens more rowdy men sprinting down a road.

Two officers can be seen chasing the hooligans while they continued to launch projectiles at each other.

Police confirmed they are aware of the pockets of disorder but no arrests have yet been made.

Responding, a Greater Manchester Police statement said: "There have been isolated incidents of disorder in the city ahead of this afternoon's game at #OldTrafford and we have worked closely with licensed premises to ensure we could act swiftly to negate any incidents of concern and move people on safely.

"No arrests were made but work has begun with football intelligence officers from both clubs to identify any suspected offenders and hold them to account for their actions."

Officers will remain in the city for the rest of the day to keep the public safe during and after the game.

Dozens of men could be seen brawling on a street ahead of the game. Picture: Twitter

Prior to the match, chief superintendent Stuart Ellison, Greater Manchester Police’s gold commander for public order operations, urged fans to display good behaviour at games.

“It feels like a long time since we last had capacity crowds, but we have worked on hundreds of events in the past and our priority this weekend remains the same,” he said.

“The Premier League starts with Manchester hosting the biggest game of the weekend, 70,000 fans returning to Old Trafford to see Manchester United hosting Leeds United.

“That’s just one of four matches on our patch on Saturday afternoon.

“Our officers are working extended hours this weekend to help keep the public safe. All that we ask is that you behave responsibly so everyone can enjoy themselves.”

Café-goers looked on in shock as the fight took place outside. Picture: Twitter

The GMP statement added: “Since the release of the fixture list we have been working with Manchester United, the supporters’ groups of both clubs, local authorities, and other relevant partners to ensure all supporters in attendance are able to enjoy the game in a safe environment.

“There can be challenges around this fixture that present it as high-risk which is why we work closely with these agencies to put together a thorough policing plan that ensures all spectators can enjoy the match without any issue or disruption for the wider public.”

The scenes will be disappointing for the Premier League as fans return to full stadiums for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United and Leeds United's rivalry goes back decades and fixtures between the two sides has often led to violent scenes.