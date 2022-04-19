Manchester United and Liverpool fans pay touching tribute to Ronaldo after son's death

By Emma Soteriou

Manchester United and Liverpool fans have put their fierce rivalry aside to show support for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family after the death of his newborn son.

Supporters came together during the Premier League clash on Tuesday evening to hold a minute's applause for the star footballer.

On the seventh minute - the same number Ronaldo wears at Manchester United - Reds fans joined together with the Red Devils to applaud him.

Some United fans also held up Ronaldo's shirt during the silence, while Liverpool supporters chanted "You'll Never Walk Alone" during the 60 seconds.

The gesture had "initially been suggested by fans of the Merseyside team", while a request from Ralf Rangnick's visiting squad to wear black armbands was accepted and "reciprocated by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side".

Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday that Ronaldo would not be playing in the match, saying "family is more important than everything".

The club said: "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy.

"Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."

Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announced the loss of their baby boy on social media on Monday, prompting a huge number of messages of support from across the footballing world and beyond.

Ronaldo, who has four other children, announced last October that he and Ms Rodriguez were expecting twins. Their baby girl survived.