Manchester United and Liverpool fans pay touching tribute to Ronaldo after son's death

19 April 2022, 21:21

Liverpool fans joined in showing support for Ronaldo
Liverpool fans joined in showing support for Ronaldo. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Manchester United and Liverpool fans have put their fierce rivalry aside to show support for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family after the death of his newborn son.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Supporters came together during the Premier League clash on Tuesday evening to hold a minute's applause for the star footballer.

On the seventh minute - the same number Ronaldo wears at Manchester United - Reds fans joined together with the Red Devils to applaud him.

Some United fans also held up Ronaldo's shirt during the silence, while Liverpool supporters chanted "You'll Never Walk Alone" during the 60 seconds.

The gesture had "initially been suggested by fans of the Merseyside team", while a request from Ralf Rangnick's visiting squad to wear black armbands was accepted and "reciprocated by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side".

Read more: 'You are our angel': Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartbreaking tribute after death of baby

Read more: Ronaldo's partner shares moment of joy with family hours before baby tragedy

Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday that Ronaldo would not be playing in the match, saying "family is more important than everything".

The club said: "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy.

"Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."

Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announced the loss of their baby boy on social media on Monday, prompting a huge number of messages of support from across the footballing world and beyond.

Ronaldo, who has four other children, announced last October that he and Ms Rodriguez were expecting twins. Their baby girl survived.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mark Harper has called on Boris Johnson to leave office

'Untenable' for PM to have broken his own laws says Tory MP after calling for Boris to go

Jacob Rees-Mogg clashed with Andrew Marr over Partygate rules

Rees-Mogg says 'perspective' needed over Partygate fines

A video showed the happy BBQ held days before the couple's loss

Ronaldo's partner shares moment of joy with family hours before baby tragedy

MPs will get the chance to vote on whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over his assurances Covid rules were followed at No10

PM to face vote on whether he should be investigated for misleading MPs over Partygate

Avayev reportedly worked in a major department in Vladimir Putin's administration

Former Kremlin official 'found dead alongside wife and daughter' in Moscow apartment

Kim Koko Hunter was accused of wearing blackface

Diversity campaigners accuse black DJ of wearing blackface

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

What time is Boris Johnson's statement today? PM set to address partygate scandal

Mr Rees-Mogg wants a 'rapid' return of civil servants to offices

Jacob Rees-Mogg tells Cabinet to start 'rapid return' of civil servants to offices

Exclusive
The Homes for Ukraine scheme has been branded "dysfunctional and useless" by a Government call handler

Govt Homes for Ukraine helpline giving 'false information' as 'pattern' emerges over 'lost visas'
Harry and Meghan paid a visit to the Queen last week

Prince Harry speaks for first time about secret meeting with Queen

Amir Khan had his £72,000 watch stolen at gunpoint

Amir Khan robbed of his £72,000 watch at gunpoint in east London

Grant Shapps announced the fail fares in a bizarre video posted to YouTube

'Rail sale' brings cut price train tickets from today but critics say it’s a 'gimmick'

Boris Johnson is expected to apologise to MPs today

Boris Johnson expected to make ‘full throated’ Partygate apology to MPs

Rachel Johnson has defended the PM over Partygate

'Someone's got to stick up for him': Rachel Johnson defends Boris over Partygate scandal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Russia has refocused on the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Battle for Donbas: Russian forces begin fresh offensive on eastern front

Theresa May criticised the Home Secretary's Rwanda plan

Theresa May blasts Priti Patel over Rwanda migrant plan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Blac Chyna

Jury chosen in Blac Chyna vs Kardashians defamation trial

Russia Ukraine War

Russia pours more troops into Ukraine and presses attack in the east
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

One killed as Sri Lankan police open fire at protesters

South Africa KwaZulu Natal Floods

South Africa launches relief cash for Durban flooding, with 448 dead
Afghanistan Explosion

Blasts at Kabul schools kill at least six civilians

Anthony Gray

Man held over fatal stabbing of girl at California high school
Russia Ukraine War

Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

Israel Palestinians

Palestinians protest over closures as settlers march in West Bank
Microscope

Mystery hepatitis outbreak spreads from Britain to EU and US

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after an air strike hit a tyre shop in Lviv, Ukraine

Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/04 | Watch again

Andrew Marr believes the Tories are making a mistake in their Partygate response

The Tories have made a big mistake - voters will punish them over Partygate: Marr
Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM
Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg over 'horrific' return to office plan
Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari
Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller

Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller
David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy

David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy
'Jesus would stand against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe hits back at Archbishop's Rwanda asylum criticism

'Jesus would be against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe on Archbishop's Rwanda claim
'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal

'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police