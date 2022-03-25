Manhunt after killer escapes from prison for a second time

Shane Farrington escaped from HMP Thorn Cross in Appleton. Picture: Cheshire Police

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting for a convicted killer who escaped from prison in Warrington.

The public has been warned not to approach Shane Farrington, who escaped from HMP Thorn Cross in Appleton where he was last seen at 6.45pm on Thursday 24 March.

Farrington, 39, was found guilty of manslaughter in 2009 after he attacked and killed a prisoner in his cell at HMP Peterborough.

He previously escaped prison in 2018, while he was being treated for a head injury at a hospital in Norfolk.

Police said they are pursuing a "number of enquiries" in a bid to trace him, and they are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

​He was last seen wearing a dark top with white writing on the front, blue jeans, black shoes, a dark coat and has a dark rucksack.

He is known to have links within the Peterborough area.

Superintendent Mike Evans said: “We currently have numerous officers carrying out a variety of searches to locate Farrington.

“While our enquiries are ongoing we’re urging anyone who sees Farrington to not approach him but to instead call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 999 quoting IML 1230000.

“Officers will be maintaining a presence around the prison and in the local area to provide reassurance to the community. If you have any concerns please do speak to one of them.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.