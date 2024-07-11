Manhunt after two suitcases filled with human remains found at Clifton Suspension Bridge

11 July 2024, 13:07 | Updated: 11 July 2024, 14:05

A police incident has closed the famous Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol
A police incident has closed the famous Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A hunt has been launched after a man 'acting suspiciously' dumped two suitcases containing human remains on Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Avon and Somerset police said they were working to immediately locate the man and to identify the deceased victims.

The force arrived at the bridge around 10 minutes after reports of the man "acting suspiciously" but he had already left the area.

The man had left one suitcase behind and the second was by police nearby found shortly after.

The suspect arrived at the bridge by taxi just before midnight Thursday and the vehicle and driver were swiftly located to help with enquiries.

"Locating the man who left the suitcases and identifying the deceased are our priorities," police said in a statement.

Both cases contain what is believed to be human remains, the force said. Postmortem examinations are taking place today.

Police have closed Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol to pedestrians and cars in both directions
Police have closed Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol to pedestrians and cars in both directions. Picture: Alamy

Read More: ‘Screams and absolute chaos... and then armed police arrived’ how the hunt for crossbow murder suspect unfolded

Read More: ‘Crossbow killer’ caught by police in north London cemetery after ‘triple murder’ of commentator's wife and daughters

Forensics investigators in white suits were seen working behind a police cordon near the Clifton Suspension Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

A large cordon is in place, with the bridge and visitor centre expected to be closed throughout Thursday.

Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen added: "This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognise the concern it will be causing our communities.

“Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased, and inform their next of kin."

A Police incident has closed the famous Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol
A Police incident has closed the famous Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

She continued: “A search of the area was carried out on the ground with the support of the NPAS and HM Coastguard after the discovery. These searches remain ongoing.

"Initial enquiries have established the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi. This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our enquiries.

"Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the bridge and surrounding area and the bridge will remain closed while these enquiries are conducted. A forensic postmortem examination will take place later today (Thursday).

"These is currently an increased police presence in the area and anyone who has concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer."

Clifton Suspension Bridge is a Grade I listed landmark, stretching across the Avon Gorge. It was designed by noted Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel and was opened in 1864.

Anyone with any information is asked to call emergency services on 101 and quote reference number 5224180010.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Veronika Mike set up a GoFundMe for her and her boyfriend

Outpouring of support for couple fined £1,200 for clearing up rubbish outside their house

Sir Keir Starmer said 'we must mark it in some way'

'We must mark it in some way': Keir Starmer reacts to calls for Bank Holiday if England win Euro 2024 final

Tearful scenes in church as a vigil is held for the victims of the crossbow attack

Tears for crossbow victims: emotional church-goers weep after racing commentator's wife and daughters killed

Images on social media show the cathedral on fire

Famous French cathedral erupts into flames as onlookers share videos of smoke billowing into the sky

Tony Foulds had his tools stolen from the site

War memorial caretaker has tools stolen, sparking outpouring of support, as Dan Walker steps in to help

England fans sung Gareth Southgate's iconic song to the police officer.

Moment Gareth Southgate doppelganger police officer is serenaded by England fans

England fans watching the semi final last night

'Spare us any late drama in Euro 2024 final': King asks England team as fans wonder 'Could it really be coming home?'

England fans go wild as the Three Lions beat the Netherlands In the UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Finals

Where to watch England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final

Tori Towey has spoken out after being freed

Air stewardess breaks silence after being freed from arrest for 'attempted suicide' in Dubai following home attack

Yvette Cooper is considering tightening up crossbow ownership laws, security minister Dan Jarvis said

Home Secretary considering tougher crossbow laws after Bushey triple-killing, security minister tells LBC

Police halted the search for Jay Slater after three weeks.

Jay Slater 'still in Tenerife ravine' says TikTok sleuth who claims there is 'no way' search was done properly

Crossbow suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, was found with injuries in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, on Wednesday afternoon

‘Screams and absolute chaos... and then armed police arrived’ how the hunt for crossbow murder suspect unfolded

Fans of the original Ford Capri are not sure about the new model.

Ford unveils new model of legendary Capri to mixed reactions from fans of beloved original

Water prices are set to go up

Average water bill to go up £94 over five years - see how much more you are set to pay

The UK economy grew slightly in May

Economy returns to slight growth in May after flatlining in April, official figures show

Inmates being released from prison early pose a risk to the public, a watchdog has warned

'Crisis point' prison conditions mean inmates released early ‘pose risk’ to public, watchdog warns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Benji Gregory has died aged 46

Tragedy as former child star of sitcom ALF dies of heatstroke after falling asleep in car aged 46
Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman have been criticised by colleagues for their "fixation" on trans issues

Tory leadership contenders Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman slammed by colleagues for trans 'fixation'
Last 999 call of women victims of ‘crossbow killer' as they begged for help after being tied up and fatally wounded

Last 999 call of women victims of ‘crossbow killer' as they begged for help after being tied up and fatally wounded
Starmer pledged aid to Ukraine for 'as long as it takes'

Britain will spend £3 billion a year helping defend Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’ to defeat Russia, Starmer pledges
Keir Starmer says Britain's prisons are worse than he had first thought

Britain's prisons are 'shocking' and 'worse than thought' as emergency plan to come in days, vows Starmer
The US President described the UK as the "best of allies"

Joe Biden calls US and UK 'best of allies' as he meets Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Nato summit
The probe into apparent bullying on the show has now reportedly widened

Strictly bullying probe widens as investigation ‘now looking at more people than just Giovanni Pernice’
England have roared to the Euros 2024 final after a stunning victory over The Netherlands

England reach Euro 2024 final after dramatic last minute goal secures 2-1 victory against The Netherlands
Pat Colbert

Dallas star Pat Colbert dies aged 77

Jonathan Ashworth 'sought refuge in vicarage' after being 'chased down street' during the General Election campaign

Jonathan Ashworth 'sought refuge in vicarage' after being 'chased down street' in election campaign of 'bullying'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit