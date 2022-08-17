Manhunt launched after girl, 7, 'abducted and taken into woods'

Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police have launched a manhunt after a seven-year-old girl was believed to have been abducted and taken into the woods.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The youngster is understood to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.

She was reunited with her family shortly after - with police searching for her kidnapper after being called at around 4pm.

Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz.

Read more: Hunt for suspect seen 'fleeing with knife' after grandfather, 87, stabbed to death riding mobility scooter

Read more: Cristiano Ronaldo cautioned by police after smashing phone out of autistic boy's hand

The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.

In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe.

A search for the man is ongoing and there is a large police presence in the area while extensive enquiries take place, police said.

Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999, quoting incident 2270 of 17/08/2022.

Other details can be passed on by calling 101 or anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.