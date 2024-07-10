Manhunt launched after three women from the same family killed in horror triple murder at Hertfordshire home

10 July 2024, 08:36 | Updated: 10 July 2024, 09:10

Police are hunting Kyle Clifford after three women from the same family were killed on Ashlyn Close, Bushey
Police are hunting Kyle Clifford after three women from the same family were killed on Ashlyn Close, Bushey.

By Asher McShane

A manhunt has been launched after three women were killed at a property in Hertfordshire.

Police and paramedics raced to the horror scene at a home in Bushey last night.

They were called to a home on Ashlyn close just before 7pm. Three women, all of whom are related, were found seriously injured at the scene. Despite the efforts of paramedics, they all succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead.

Police have launched a manhunt for Kyle Clifford, 26, from the Enfield area, who they believe may still be armed.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach him and contact police with any sightings.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This is an incredibly difficult incident for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

Police have launched a manhunt for Kyle Clifford, 26, from the Enfield area
Police have launched a manhunt for Kyle Clifford, 26, from the Enfield area.

 “Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or North London.

 “Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon.

 “Our enquires will continue over the coming days to ascertain the full circumstances of what happened but I would also like to take this opportunity appeal to anyone who was in the area around Ashlyn Close from around lunchtime on Tuesday until 7pm, and believes they may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to contact us.

 “This incident will of course be of concern to local residents. Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to.”

Anyone with information should go to herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Infauna.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

