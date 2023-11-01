Manhunt for second McDonald's mice attacker continues as man, 32, arrested after turning himself in

1 November 2023, 19:04 | Updated: 1 November 2023, 20:18

West Midlands Police want to question Billal Hussain and Amir Khan over the mice attacks
West Midlands Police want to question Billal Hussain and Amir Khan over the mice attacks. Picture: West Midlands Police/Social Media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a slew of mice attacks on McDonald's in recent days.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mice were first released into a McDonald's in Star City, Birmingham, on Sunday, while a second Midlands chain was targeted on Monday, supposedly over its support for Israel.

Amir Khan, 32, was arrested after turning himself in.

Police are continuing their hunt for a second man, Billal Hussain, who they also want to speak to over the incidents.

A third chain in Birmingham was targeted again on Wednesday, with dozens of mice let loose, though West Midlands Police (WMP) said they are unclear whether this incident is linked to the previous two.

WMP confirmed that they have "executed a number of warrants" over the "unacceptable and distressing incidents".

"These are being treated as public nuisance offences," a spokesperson for the force said.

"We're also investigating a similar incident off Coventry Road, Small Heath, at just before 9pm yesterday although it's unclear if this is connected.

"Our position is clear, this is appalling, and will not be tolerated. We will hunt down and prosecute anyone who commits such acts."

A spokesperson for McDonald's told LBC that it is distressed by the war between Israel and Hamas, and that it is not funding any governments involved in the conflict.

Billal Hussain
Billal Hussain. Picture: West Midlands Police

Footage shared on social media today showed dozens of mice unleashed in another Birmingham McDonald’s after two incidents in the city earlier this week.

The video shows a masked group, seemingly made up of six people, including the cameraman, unleashing the rodents at a McDonald’s in Small Heath, Birmingham.

Read more: More mice released in McDonald's: Second restaurant targeted after Palestine activist slams chain's 'Israel support'

Read more: Watch shocking moment activist shouting 'free Palestine' lets dozens of mice loose in McDonald's

The five shown in the video are all wearing face coverings with their hoods up as they storm into the fast food chain - including one waving a Palestinian flag.

Upon entering the restaurant the group can be heard chanting “free Palestine” while one member of the group hurls a box filled with the rodents onto the floor in front of the checkout counter.

Warning: Video contains strong language

A masked group release rodents in the video.
A masked group release rodents in the video. Picture: TikTok

Staff in the back of the kitchen do not appear to immediately notice the attack.

The group then appears to leave the restaurant, shouting “f*** Israel” before the video then cuts off.

Mice attacks at McDonald’s restaurants has become a growing problem as of this week, as this marks the third time one of the fast food chains in Birmingham has been targeted.

A McDonald's branch in Small Heath appears to be targeted.
A McDonald's branch in Small Heath appears to be targeted. Picture: TikTok
It is the third time such an incident appears to have happened in Birmingham.
It is the third time such an incident appears to have happened in Birmingham. Picture: Social media

It is thought the stunts are related to the belief the chain 'supports Israel'.

A spokesperson for McDonald's told LBC: "“We are extremely disturbed by the disinformation and inaccurate reports regarding our position in response to the conflict in the Middle East.

"McDonald’s Corporation is not funding or supporting any governments involved in this conflict, and any actions from our local Developmental Licensee business partners were made independently without McDonald’s consent or approval.

“Our hearts are with all of the communities and families impacted by this crisis. We abhor violence of any kind and firmly stand against hate speech, and we will always proudly open our doors to everyone. 

"We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our people in the region while supporting the communities where we operate."

The chain also added that all restaurants were closed for a full clean and visited by pest control partners following the incidents and is now working with local police to "ensure safety of our people and customers".

Rats let loose in Birmingham McDonald's

Footage shared of the second incident on Tuesday showed a struggling McDonald's worker trying to trap dozens of mice underneath a plastic box at a branch in Perry Bar, Birmingham.

While another clip posted on Monday evening showed a man with a 'Free Palestine' number plate pulling up outside of a McDonald's in Star City, also in Birmingham, carrying boxes filled with mice.

