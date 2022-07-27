'Manipulative' trans man who attacked women in the dark using sex toy jailed

Singh would use a sex toy and assault his victims in the dark. Picture: CPS/Alamy

By Will Taylor

A transgender man who tricked women into having sex with him by using a strap on sex toy in the dark has been jailed for a decade.

Tarjit Singh, who was born a female but identifies as a man, put the three victims into abusive relationships between June 2010 and March 2016.

One was a girl who had just turned 16 and two were women who had been sexually abused previously.

He would become abusive and manipulative when they would began to question him.

Singh, of Enfield, North London, was convicted of three counts of assault by penetration, six counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and one count of making a threat to kill earlier in the year.

He was given 10 years in prison and three on licence at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday.

One victim said: "He looked like a guy, he acted like a guy."

Singh has been jailed for a decade. Picture: CPS

She only found Singh had female genitalia after finding a sex toy months into their relationship, later saying she felt stupid for falling for his lies.

Singh told a victim he was born male, had a sex change and wanted to be male again.

Judge Oscar Del Fabbro said that Singh is a "dangerous offender" who represented a "risk to the public of serious harm in the future".

Singh would wear clothes and attack his victims in the dark. The victims were likely taken in by his charm, humour and his willingness to be sympathetic to them.

But Judge Del Fabbro said "nothing could be further from the truth" and praised the victims for having the courage to relive their trauma and bring Singh to justice.

The victims had lived with him in a "dangerous environment" as Singh caused emotional problems, and Singh, an "accomplished and manipulative liar", had not been open with them, the judge said.

He said: "Instead of opening a frank and honest discussion about your gender and how you wanted to live your life, you chose a different path - you chose a path of deceit.

"You persuaded them you were male and acted like you were male."