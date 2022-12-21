Man's body found in the undercarriage of a plane that flew from Gambia to Britain

British Airways Airbus. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

A man's body has been found in the undercarriage of a plane that flew from Gambia to Britain.

Sussex Police said the discovery was made at Gatwick Airport around 4am on December 7.

The body of a man was found on the plane operated by TUI Airways, a British chartered airline.

The plane had flown from Gambia's capital of Banjul to London's Gatwick Airport, Gambia's government spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Sleepover murders: Evil boyfriend who killed pregnant mum, two young children and raped her dying daughter jailed for life

READ MORE: Man denies murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after Liverpool shooting

The force said in a statement: "Police were called after the body of a man was found in the undercarriage of an aircraft at Gatwick Airport, arriving from Gambia, at about 4am on December 7.

"Officers are investigating and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner."

An average flight from Gambia to Britain takes an average of 6 hours.

Tui said it would not comment as the incident was a police matter.