'Many more arrests needed,' minister says after week of rioting led by 'far-right and opportunistic criminals'

4 August 2024, 11:05

Diana Johnson has told LBC that many more arrests are needed following the riots
Diana Johnson has told LBC that many more arrests are needed following the riots. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Kit Heren

Police need to arrest many more people for the riots that have broken out across the country this week, a minister has said.

Dame Diana Johnson, Labour's policing and crime minister, told LBC's Lewis Goodall that more people "will be brought to book" for the violence of the past few days.

Rioters have wreaked havoc in several towns and cities since the killing of three girls in Southport on Monday, with false rumours spreading that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker.

More than 200 people have been arrested amid the disorder but Johnson said that police have told the government they have what they need to hold all the wrongdoers to account.

She said: "I think you only have to scroll through social media to see the number of posts... and I was looking particularly obviously at my own home city [Hull], people who were looting last night in the city centre in shops, clearly visible, you can see their faces.

'Many more' arrests needed after riots, crime and policing minister says

"So the job of work then for the police is to identify who those individuals are. And I'm told, many of them are known to the police, because they are criminals. They are people engaging in criminal activity.

"So they they will be brought to book - they will have a knock on their door, they will be arrested and brought to book for those actions".

Johnson confirmed there were prison places for the growing number of rioters arrested, despite concerns about capacity that saw many inmates released early.

"Yes, there are there are places available if when people are arrested, if they need to be remanded into custody, which is already happening, and I hope we'll we'll start to see increasing numbers of that," she said.

Labour MP defends PM's decision to continue with holiday despite riots

She added that the courts were able to sit longer than normal if required to process the people charged with crimes.

"The Prime Minister was the [director of public prosecutions] in 2011, when we had similar disorder happening in the country, and he was very involved in making sure that there was a swift response through the criminal justice system to that disorder then, so he is very well equipped to know what can be done", she said.

Several Tory leadership hopefuls have called for more action from the government and for Parliament to be recalled from summer recess because of the riots.

Johnson said the situation was being kept under review, but that there were no current plans for further action on this front.

"I remember back in 2011, Parliament was recalled at that stage," she said. "That's obviously a matter for the Prime Minister and the Speaker."

Asked if Starmer would be going on holiday this week despite the riots, Johnson said she didn't know his plans.

"All I know is what's happening at the moment," she said.

Riot police face protestors in Bristol
Riot police face protestors in Bristol. Picture: Getty

Johnson said that the rioters were a mixture of far-right political extremists and opportunistic criminals who are seizing the chance to be violent.

She said: "There are extremists particularly involved in this, but what I also know are there are criminal elements as well, who perhaps are had too much to drink, perhaps see an opportunity to have a go at the police, perhaps think actually, it's it's a fun thing to do to... start a fight or go and loot a building or set fire to a shop."

Much of the false information about the identity of the Southport suspect has spread online. Johnson said that "conversations are underway with the social media companies" about curbing disinformation and misinformation.

Johnson also said that "state actors" were fuelling the disorder online, confirming suspicions raised by former MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove on LBC this week that Russia had been involved.

Johnson also pointed out the distinction between peaceful protests, which she called "part of our democratic process in this country" and "violent disorder".

"People have different views on lots of subjects, particularly contentious subjects," she said.

Leeds, UK. 03 AUG, 2024. Man salutes towards counter demonstration as protestors on both the left and right of the spectrum gathered in Leeds.
Leeds, UK. 03 AUG, 2024. Man salutes towards counter demonstration as protestors on both the left and right of the spectrum gathered in Leeds. Picture: Alamy

"That's perfectly acceptable to protest to make your views clear in that way. What is not acceptable is when those protests turn into violent disorder.

"When police officers are attacked, when communities don't feel safe, when mosques are attacked, this is not acceptable.

"And that's where you move from freedom of expression and genuine protests into this level of criminality and public disorder and rioting."

But she ruled out the possibility of any curfews being brought in, despite earlier suggestions by the government's independent adviser on political violence and disruption.

"The conversations with the police, about them having the powers and resources they need to deal with the disorder that we've seen in recent days, is that they they are satisfied that they have that at the moment," she said.

An anti-immigration supporter confronts riot police in Manchester
An anti-immigration supporter confronts riot police in Manchester. Picture: Getty

Johnson's comments come after the public order leader for the National Police Chiefs' Council warned Brits that the disorder is not over yet.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington said in a statement: "This week we have seen appalling behaviour that in no way shows compassion or respect for the little girls who were killed and injured last week.

"It shows no respect for our communities, and it will be stopped.

"We know people will try and do this again in the coming days and policing has been and will continue to be ready.

"There are 130 extra units in place across the country, meaning almost 4,000 extra public order-trained officers to deploy.

"So if you're planning to cause trouble and disorder our message is very simple - we'll be watching you. Anyone committing a criminal offence will be detained and brought before the courts.

"In recent days we have seen criminals masquerading as protesters, causing senseless destruction.

"These people are not protesters, they're violent thugs - and many have already been arrested and charged."

