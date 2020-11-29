Maradona's doctor has home and clinic searched in manslaughter probe

29 November 2020, 19:50

Police guard the entrance to the Buenos Aires practice of Maradona's doctor
Police guard the entrance to the Buenos Aires practice of Maradona's doctor. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

One of the doctors of Diego Maradona has had his home and clinic searched as part of a manslaughter investigation into the 60-year-old football legend's death.

Argentine police seized medical records from the house and office of Leopoldo Luque to establish whether there was negligence involved in Maradona's treatment following brain surgery.

The neurologist, who was part of a medical team looking after the ex-footballer, said he had given investigators access to all available documents as well as computers, hard drives and mobile phones.

Fighting through tears, he defended his treatment of the troubled Argentinian, who died of a heart attack on Wednesday following a brain operation on 3 November.

"I know what I did. I know how I did it... I am absolutely sure that I did the best for Diego, the best I could," he said.

Dr Luque told reporters he was not Maradona's chief physician and that he is co-operating with the Buenos Aires authorities.

Read more: Three days of mourning in Argentina after death of Maradona

Read more: Former Premier League star Papa Bouba Diop dies aged 42

The death of Maradona sparked worldwide grief among football fans
The death of Maradona sparked worldwide grief among football fans. Picture: PA

The daughters of the former Barcelona and Napoli forward have pressed for details about the medication their father was taking.

Court investigators have interviewed his relatives, according to a statement from the San Isidro prosecutor's office.

The unit is overseeing a probe into the medical attention the 60-year-old received before his death, which caused an enormous outpouring of emotion across Argentina and among football fans worldwide.

Tens of thousands of crying supporters lined up to file past the star's coffin, which was laid in state at the presidential palace, before his burial on Thursday.

Maradona had suffered a series of medical problems over the years, some due to excesses of drugs and alcohol. He was reportedly near death in both 2000 and 2004.

Read more: Grosjean narrowly escapes death in Bahrain F1 Grand Prix crash

Read more: Outdoor sports stadiums allowed 4,000 spectators post-lockdown

Dr Luque had both his clinic and his home searched as part of an investigation into Maradona's death
Dr Luque had both his clinic and his home searched as part of an investigation into Maradona's death. Picture: PA

Dr Luque said the footballer was a difficult patient to look after and had kicked the doctor out of his house several times.

"Diego did what he wanted," he said.

"Diego needed help. There was no way of getting through to him."

Roughly 30 police officers were reportedly involved in the early-morning raid of the doctor's home, with another 30 storming his office in the capital.

The search orders were approved by a judge following inquiries and come following suspicions over Maradona's recovery after being discharged.

Officials want to uncover how many times the clinician visited the star at his house.

Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time and was the inspiration for Argentina's World Cup success in Mexico in 1986. He also led the country to the final of the 1990 tournament in Italy and managed them in South Africa in 2010.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dr Anthony Fauci

US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead, Fauci warns
Police guard the entrance to a doctor's practice in Buenos Aires

Police search Maradona doctor’s home and office

Former Portsmouth star Papa Bouba Diop has passed away aged 42

Former Premier League star Papa Bouba Diop dies aged 42

The mysterious metal monolith found in Utah appears to have vanished

Utah monolith: Mysterious metal object disappears

Kaavan the elephant

‘World’s loneliest elephant’ ready to fly to new home

Romain Grosjean narrowly escapes death in Bahrain Grand Prix smash

Romain Grosjean narrowly escapes death in Bahrain F1 Grand Prix crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown

Coronavirus: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown
Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and can we make a Christmas bubble?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Public must demand transparency in lockdown regulations, Maajid Nawaz insists

Public must demand transparency in lockdown regulations, Maajid Nawaz insists
Natasha Devon dismantles caller accusing Meghan Markle of 'attention seeking'

Natasha Devon dismantles caller accusing Meghan Markle of 'attention seeking'
Furious Wetherspoons chief brands Government 'bunch of jokers' over tier restrictions

Furious Wetherspoons chief brands Government 'bunch of jokers' over tier restrictions
ISIS militants should never be allowed return to UK, insists security expert

British ISIS members 'should never be allowed to come back', security expert says
Caller set for deportation explains his plight to David Lammy

Caller set for deportation explains his plight to David Lammy
Caller's shocking story of sister's murder after deportation to Jamaica

Caller's shocking story of sister's murder after deportation to Jamaica

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London