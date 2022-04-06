Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt from epic World Cup victory over England set to sell for £4m

Diego Maradona used his hand to score the first goal of his team during a 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final match between Argentina and England in 1986. Maradona later claimed that the goal was scored by 'The Hand Of God'. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Diego Maradona's infamous "Hand of God" shirt, worn by the Argentinian legend when he scored two unforgettable goals to knock England out of the 1986 World Cup, is set to sell for over £4million at auction.

Maradona - one of the greatest footballers of all time - described his goal in the World Cup match as "a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God".

The ball clearly hit the midfielders left arm as he leapt into the air during the game in Mexico City.

Maradona, who died at the age of 60 in November 2020, then netted a second goal past the English side, which starred the likes of Steve Hodge, Terry Butcher and Gary Lineker.

His second goal was voted "goal of the century" when he dribbled past a host of England players, sealing a 2-1 win for his country.

The Argentinians then went on to win the tournament.

Steve Hodge, England's captain at the time, who had unintentionally flicked the ball to Maradona in the 'Hand of God' play, swapped shirts with his rival in the tunnel.

Maradona against England, for the quarter finals of football World Cup Mexico 1986. Picture: Alamy

Hodge has owned the infamous number 10 jersey ever since - although the item has spent the last 20 years on loan at the National Football Museum in Manchester.

The shirt will go on sale at Sotheby's from April 20 and is expected to fetch more than £4million.

Speaking about the shirt, Hodge said it was an "absolute privilege" to have played against Maradona, considered one of the greatest players of all time.

"I have been the proud owner of this item for over 35 years, since Diego and I swapped shirts in the tunnel after the famed match," he said.

"It was an absolute privilege to have played against one of the greatest and most magnificent football players of all time. It has also been a pleasure to share it with the public over the last 20 years at the National Football Museum, where it has been on display.

"The 'Hand of God' shirt has deep cultural meaning to the football world, the people of Argentina, and the people of England, and I'm certain that the new owner will have immense pride in owning the world's most iconic football shirt."

Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' shirt will go on auction this month. Picture: Alamy

The shirt will go on public view at the auction house's New Bond Street gallery in London.

Sotheby's describes the famous jersey as being in "good overall condition consistent with heavy use, perspiration and athletic activity" with "slight de-threading on hemming on the front bottom of shirt, and minor spots throughout".

The game came four years after the UK had defeated Argentina in the Falklands War and took on greater significance for both countries as a result.

Brahm Wachter, head of streetwear and modern collectables at Sotheby's, said: "The 'Hand of God' is truly a singular moment, not only in the history of sports, but in the history of the 20th century.

"The moment resonated far beyond the world of football, coming soon after the Falklands conflict, and has in turn inspired books, films and documentaries.

"Maradona is now remembered as one of the greatest to ever play the game of football - and this particular game is an instrumental part of his legacy."

He added: "It is the first time the shirt has ever been brought to market, and Sotheby's is honoured to be a part of the item's history now."

The current record for any shirt worn during a game is held by a baseball jersey worn by New York Yankees star Babe Ruth, which sold for US dollars 5.6million in an auction in 2019.