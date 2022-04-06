Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt from epic World Cup victory over England set to sell for £4m

6 April 2022, 18:44

Diego Maradona used his hand to score the first goal of his team during a 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final match between Argentina and England in 1986. Maradona later claimed that the goal was scored by 'The Hand Of God'.
Diego Maradona used his hand to score the first goal of his team during a 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final match between Argentina and England in 1986. Maradona later claimed that the goal was scored by 'The Hand Of God'. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Diego Maradona's infamous "Hand of God" shirt, worn by the Argentinian legend when he scored two unforgettable goals to knock England out of the 1986 World Cup, is set to sell for over £4million at auction.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maradona - one of the greatest footballers of all time - described his goal in the World Cup match as "a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God".

The ball clearly hit the midfielders left arm as he leapt into the air during the game in Mexico City.

Maradona, who died at the age of 60 in November 2020, then netted a second goal past the English side, which starred the likes of Steve Hodge, Terry Butcher and Gary Lineker.

His second goal was voted "goal of the century" when he dribbled past a host of England players, sealing a 2-1 win for his country.

The Argentinians then went on to win the tournament.

Steve Hodge, England's captain at the time, who had unintentionally flicked the ball to Maradona in the 'Hand of God' play, swapped shirts with his rival in the tunnel.

Read more: Three days of mourning in Argentina after death of Diego Maradona

Maradona against England, for the quarter finals of football World Cup Mexico 1986.
Maradona against England, for the quarter finals of football World Cup Mexico 1986. Picture: Alamy

Hodge has owned the infamous number 10 jersey ever since - although the item has spent the last 20 years on loan at the National Football Museum in Manchester.

The shirt will go on sale at Sotheby's from April 20 and is expected to fetch more than £4million.

Speaking about the shirt, Hodge said it was an "absolute privilege" to have played against Maradona, considered one of the greatest players of all time.

"I have been the proud owner of this item for over 35 years, since Diego and I swapped shirts in the tunnel after the famed match," he said.

"It was an absolute privilege to have played against one of the greatest and most magnificent football players of all time. It has also been a pleasure to share it with the public over the last 20 years at the National Football Museum, where it has been on display.

"The 'Hand of God' shirt has deep cultural meaning to the football world, the people of Argentina, and the people of England, and I'm certain that the new owner will have immense pride in owning the world's most iconic football shirt."

Read more: 'The new Auschwitz': Bodies of '10,000 Ukrainians' incinerated in mobile crematoriums

Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' shirt will go on auction this month.
Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' shirt will go on auction this month. Picture: Alamy

The shirt will go on public view at the auction house's New Bond Street gallery in London.

Sotheby's describes the famous jersey as being in "good overall condition consistent with heavy use, perspiration and athletic activity" with "slight de-threading on hemming on the front bottom of shirt, and minor spots throughout".

The game came four years after the UK had defeated Argentina in the Falklands War and took on greater significance for both countries as a result.

Brahm Wachter, head of streetwear and modern collectables at Sotheby's, said: "The 'Hand of God' is truly a singular moment, not only in the history of sports, but in the history of the 20th century.

"The moment resonated far beyond the world of football, coming soon after the Falklands conflict, and has in turn inspired books, films and documentaries.

"Maradona is now remembered as one of the greatest to ever play the game of football - and this particular game is an instrumental part of his legacy."

He added: "It is the first time the shirt has ever been brought to market, and Sotheby's is honoured to be a part of the item's history now."

The current record for any shirt worn during a game is held by a baseball jersey worn by New York Yankees star Babe Ruth, which sold for US dollars 5.6million in an auction in 2019.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Huge queues at Manchester Airport.

Manchester Airport chaos: 'Airlines tell customers to drop off bags the night before flight'
Tim Jeans has warned disruption at airports will continue until at least June

Flight chaos will continue until June and impact summer holidays, airport boss warns

Teaching assistant Rebecca Williams outside court.

Teacher 'regrets' sex with schoolboy, 15, after telling him 'age is just a number'

David Ballantyne Smith, 57, has been charged with nine offences under the official secrets act

British security guard at Berlin embassy charged with spying for Russia

The recall of Kinder Surprise eggs has been extended to more products

More Kinder products recalled from shops over salmonella fears

Putin's daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Mariya Putina, have been sanctioned

Putin's daughters sanctioned in response to Bucha 'massacre'

Russian troops are collecting and burning the bodies of "tens of thousands of civilians" in Mariupol

'The new Auschwitz': Bodies of '10,000 Ukrainians' incinerated in mobile crematoriums

Putin's Twitter profile is one of many that has been restricted by the social media site

Putin's Twitter profile restricted in website's crackdown on Kremlin accounts

Boris Johnson has said trans women should not be allowed to compete in women's sport

'Biological males shouldn't compete in women's sport': PM weighs in on trans athlete row

P&O has suspended ferries this weekend, causing chaos for travellers.

Thousands of P&O Ferries customers face Easter holiday chaos as services are halted

James O'Brien confronted Sir Keir on Brexit

'We can't reverse Brexit': Keir Starmer plans to skewer govt over issues plaguing deal

The Prime Minister said he has "absolutely no problem" with hiking national insurance

PM has 'absolutely no problem' with massive tax hike despite millions facing poverty

Sara Symington called for cycling bosses to ban transgender women from competing in women's events

Olympic cycling chief calls for sport to ban trans athletes from competing against women

The 'Butcher of Bucha' has been identified.

'Butcher of Bucha' behind 'inhuman' war crimes was 'blessed by the Orthodox Church'

Sami Chokri (right) lost his high court battle against Ed Sheeran

'This is not the end': Sami Chokri breaks silence over Sheeran High Court verdict

Prince Charles repeatedly asked sex fiend Jimmy Savile to help fix the Royal Family's ailing image

Prince Charles begged Jimmy Savile for help with Royal PR, secret letters reveal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ammunition crates left behind by retreating Russian troops are leant against a fence in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, on Wednesday April 6 2022

Russians preparing for new push as Ukraine gathers its dead

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, centre, looks at his watch as he prepares to speak with journalists as he arrives for a meeting of Nato foreign ministers at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Nato chief says Finland and Sweden are welcome to apply to join
Radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Alex Jones appears for questioning in Sandy Hook legal battle
Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy, near Paris, in 2019

France opens safety probe into ‘serious’ New York to Paris flight issue
A man carries his belongings on a bike as he leaves his ruined house, background, ruined house in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Wednesday April 6 2022

Ukrainians pore over grisly aftermath of atrocities

Magellan penguins stand in their enclosure at the Blank Park Zoo

Zoos hiding birds as avian flu spreads in North America

China denies the practice of illegal organ harvesting

China 'harvesting prisoners' organs before they’ve been declared dead,' Australian study claims
Russian Liberal Democratic Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died at the age of 75

Russian politician who wanted DNA test to see if he was related to Trump dies
Health workers shout slogans as they march during a 24-hour nationwide strike in central Athens, Greece, on Wednesday April 6 2022

General strike shuts down services across Greece

A Ukrainian serviceman walks on an abandoned Russian army tank in Andriivka, Ukraine

More western sanctions to hit Russia after Bucha killings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch live from 8pm

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine
Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police