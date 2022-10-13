Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball set to fetch £3m at auction

Maradona scoring his famous 'hand of god' goal. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The ball with which Diego Maradona scored his notorious 'Hand of God' goal with will be auctioned next month.

The ball, owned by the game's referee could fetch £3 million.

The ball is from the 1986 World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and England where Diego Maradona scored the infamous goal.

Maradona scored six minutes into the second half by punching the ball over Peter Shilton, a goal which he said was helped by ‘the hand of god.’

Read more: NatWest to close 43 branches in the UK

Read more: Celeb talent agent who drove 60ft with road safety vigilante on his bonnet cleared of dangerous driving

Just a few minutes later he scored arguably the greatest goal in World Cup history, dribbling from his own half past a number of England players before scoring.

The ball is being sold by Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser, who officiated.

"I hope the buyer is in a position to put it on display or share it with the public in some other way,” Bin Nasser said.