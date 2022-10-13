Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball set to fetch £3m at auction
13 October 2022, 15:15
The ball with which Diego Maradona scored his notorious 'Hand of God' goal with will be auctioned next month.
The ball, owned by the game's referee could fetch £3 million.
The ball is from the 1986 World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and England where Diego Maradona scored the infamous goal.
Maradona scored six minutes into the second half by punching the ball over Peter Shilton, a goal which he said was helped by ‘the hand of god.’
Read more: NatWest to close 43 branches in the UK
Read more: Celeb talent agent who drove 60ft with road safety vigilante on his bonnet cleared of dangerous driving
Just a few minutes later he scored arguably the greatest goal in World Cup history, dribbling from his own half past a number of England players before scoring.
The ball is being sold by Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser, who officiated.
"I hope the buyer is in a position to put it on display or share it with the public in some other way,” Bin Nasser said.