Marble Arch Mound: Westminster Council deputy leader resigns over "unacceptable" cost

13 August 2021, 10:20

The mound has been criticised for its "slag-heap" appearance
The mound has been criticised for its "slag-heap" appearance. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Westminster City Council’s deputy leader has resigned amid backlash over the Marble Arch Mound after the cost almost doubled to £6 million.

In a statement released by the Council, leader Rachael Robathan said that Conservative Councillor Melvyn Caplan had resigned with immediate effect following the "totally unacceptable" rise in costs.

"It has become clear that costs have risen more than anticipated and that is totally unacceptable. Our original forecast cost was £3.3 million. Total costs are now £6m, covering every aspect of the project: construction, operation and eventual removal.

"With regret, I have accepted the resignation of my deputy leader, Melvyn Caplan, who led the Mound project. We have also instigated a thorough internal review to understand what went wrong and ensure it never happens again."

The 25-metre man-made construction is in one of the busiest areas of London. It had been designed to bring people back to central London, but closed just two days after opening to all except those with pre-booked tickets.

READ MORE: Marble Arch Mound: £2m 'slag heap' closed to visitors days after it opened

Labour MP for Westminster North Karen Buck tweeted that the mound was a result of "staggering incompetence". She added: "£6 million of taxpayers money squandered while vital services are struggling to meet needs!"

Another Twitter user commented that the mound "isn’t even tall enough to get a view above the trees", and that it is the same height as neighbouring buildings.

Visitors were offered refunds the day after the mound opened as visitors complained about its ugly appearance and the obscured view of the city from its peak.

It had been intended to provide views of Oxford Street, Hyde Park, Mayfair and Marylebone, as part of an initiative to increase footfall in the city centre after the ending of lockdown restrictions in England.

READ MORE: London no longer in UK's top five least affordable cities

The council described the issues as "teething problems" and admitted that parts of the structure were "not ready".

"We are determined to continue our hard work to restore our city's vibrancy, bring back visitors and ensure people can keep their jobs," Ms Robathan said on Friday.

"Doing nothing was never an option. So when the Mound fully reopens in September, I hope that people will come and see it for themselves. The Mound may delight or divide views and that's ok, but we're confident that in the end it will fulfil its original brief - to get people back into the West End and remind them of why this is a world class City."

Tickets for the mound will be free throughout August.

