Marcus Rashford memorial: CCTV released as detectives hunt vandal

The Rashford memorial was defaced in the wake of England's Euro 2020 final defeat. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Detectives investigating the vandalism of a Marcus Rashford mural have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to.

The artwork in Withington, Manchester, was defaced after England lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final during the summer.

Rashford missed his penalty, along with Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho. All three were targeted with racist abuse on social media after the defeat.

The word "f***" was graffitied onto the mural, and the words "s***" and "b******" were scrawled next to the word "Sancho".

CCTV shows a man with his hood up acting suspiciously nearby, and he is seen looking in different directions before walking away and then returning.

Read more: 'An outpouring of love': Fans leave messages of support at vandalised Rashford mural

After the mural was defaced, messages of support from the public were put on the mural.

The artist behind the Manchester United star's image, Akse P19, repainted the depiction.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: "We have followed all lines of inquiry available following the vandalism of a mural on Copson Street, Withington, in the aftermath of the European Championship final earlier this year in July.

"Since the incident, officers have carried out a vast amount of CCTV checks and now have footage of a man they would like to speak to.

"The footage is not the best quality but is part of our efforts to exhaust all of the opportunities we have to find whoever is responsible.

"Anyone with information can report it online at www.gmp.police.uk, or call 0161 856 4973 quoting incident 453 of 12/07/2021. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."