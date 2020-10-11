Margaret Ferrier says 700-mile train journey with Covid-19 was a 'blip'

Margaret Ferrier travelled on a train to Scotland knowing she had the virus. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier has described a 700-mile round trip with coronavirus as a "blip" adding that the virus "makes you act out of character."

She said she will not resign despite a backlash over repeatedly breaching coronavirus rules by using public transport after developing symptoms.

She has admitted travelling from Glasgow to Westminster while awaiting a Covid-19 test result, and making the return trip when she knew she had the virus.

Read more: Matt Hancock denies he broke curfew in Commons bar

Read more: Londoners party in streets after 10pm curfew

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford have been among those calling on Ms Ferrier to stand down over the incident, while Scottish Labour has launched an online petition calling for her to resign.

However in an interview with The Scottish Sun on Sunday, the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, who has had the SNP whip withdrawn over the saga, said she had no intention of standing down.

She told the paper: "This has been an awful experience but I'll keep fighting for my constituents because that's who I am."

She added that she has received support locally in the wake of the incident and has "owned up and apologised profusely".

Ms Ferrier revealed to the paper her reasoning for travelling to Westminster after taking a Covid-19 test was "wanting to represent her constituents" and take part in a parliamentary debate - something which could not be done virtually.

She also spoke out about the level of criticism she has received over the incident, adding: "You feel you are getting a lot of criticism from people you thought were your colleagues or friends who'd understand it was an error of judgement. I'm not denying that.

"People may be saying, 'You should have known better, you're a public figure'. But at the end of the day it still hurts. You then think about all that hard work and dedication - is that just wiped away?"