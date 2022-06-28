Margaret Thatcher statue attack blamed on 'misogyny' by feminist campaigner

28 June 2022, 19:05 | Updated: 28 June 2022, 19:14

By James Bickerton

Attacks on a new statue of Margaret Thatcher in her hometown of Grantham have been partially blamed on "an element of misogyny" by a leading feminist campaigner.

The statue, placed on a three-meter high plinth for protection, was egged within hours of being installed in May and later attacked with red paint.

Caroline Criado Perez, a prominent feminist activist who led a successful campaign to get Jane Austen on the £10 bank note in 2017, argued male politicians don't attract the same "virulent hatred" as Mrs Thatcher, even if they share the same politics.

Asked by Andrew Marr, on his LBC show, about the Grantham statue attack she replied: "Of course there's an element of misogyny in that.

"You can disagree with the policies Margaret Thatcher enacted but the particular virulent hatred that was directed against her - calling her a witch, wanting to dance on her grave.

"Youcan't really separate that from misogyny and I think it's really dishonest to pretend there isn't misogyny tied up in that."

READ MORE: Thatcher statue vandalised with red paint and communist symbols weeks after egging

Ms Perez added the level of vitriol aimed at Mrs Thatcher isn't directed at either "other Members of Parliament" who were "instrumental in instigating" her policies, or "male Prime Ministers who have instigated similar policies".

In 2016 Ms Perez launched a campaign to put the first statue of a women in Parliament Square, attracting 74,000 signatures to her petition.

A statue of leading suffragist campaigner Millicent Fawcett was unveiled in the square two years later, in 2018.

Ms Perez is also the author of 'Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men', which was published in 2019.

She recently launched the podcast 'Invisible Women' which seeks to show how the disparity in data collected about men and women "erases women’s accomplishments, experiences, needs and daily lives".

READ MORE: Margaret Thatcher statue egged by protester two hours after its unveiling

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Maxwell has been jailed

Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years over sex trafficking

Alcatraz escapees could still be alive

Three prisoners feared dead after Alcatraz escape could still be alive

Nick Kyrgios was involved in a number of prickly chats with line judges

'I don't boo when they're scanning their shopping': bad boy's rant at Wimbledon

The clip shows panicked civilians in a nearby park

Harrowing new footage emerges of Putin's terror strike on shopping centre

Exclusive
HMIC cited multiple failings including the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer

Met Police to be placed in 'special measures' following 'catalogue of failures'

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole was commended for his "courage and determination"

'We've got to save her': Hero's final words before jumping into Thames to try and save woman
Former Nazi concentration camp guard covers his face as he arrives at a gym used as a makeshift courtroom

Nazi guard, 101, jailed for five years for serving in concentration camp

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today that an independent Scotland would be better off and that she hopes the Conservative government lose the next election.

Sturgeon sets out date for proposed second Scottish independence referendum next year

Paying for petrol with contactless card and fuel tank symbol

What is the petrol price app? How to find the cheapest fuel in your area

Mary Mara during 2006 Los Angeles Film Festival

ER and Law & Order actress Mary Mara dies aged 61 after drowning in New York river

Police seized a speaker belonging to Stop Brexit Man Steve Bray

Police swoop to seize Stop Brexit Man’s speaker under new law banning 'noisy protests'

GPs are going on strike over a new contract

GPs vote for industrial action over Saturday working after doctors demand 30% pay hike

Exclusive
Beth Coles claims she was told by a staff member that breastfeeding in the car park was "inappropriate".

Mum breastfeeding her baby in Sainsbury's car park told it was 'inappropriate' by staff member
British Army Chief General Sir Patrick Sanders (left) has said the UK must be ready for war with Russia (inset, President Putin) as reports emerged that the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has called for a boost to military spending.

'Don't appease Putin': Britain must be ready for war with Russia, army chief warns

Lewis Hamilton was described by Nelson Piquet using a racist Brazilian term

'Time for action': Lewis Hamilton hits back after Nelson Piquet used N-word slur

The school has said pupils can wear skirts in summer.

School brings in rules which mean in hot weather boys can wear skirts but not shorts

Latest News

See more Latest News

Capitol Riot Investigation

Trump was told protesters had weapons on January 6, former aide says
Dog in Drainage Pipe

New York trooper crawls into drainage pipe to rescue missing dog
Workers at the scene where an Amtrak train was derailed after striking a lorry

Four killed and dozens injured as passenger train is derailed in US state
France New Parliament

French parliament elects Braun-Pivet as new speaker

Migrant Deaths

50 migrants die after lorry trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Migrants in Spain

Spanish PM blames traffickers and migrants for deaths at border in Morocco
John Hinckley Jr

Hinckley says he is sorry for shooting that wounded Reagan

Ukrainian shopping centre

Macron says Russia cannot win in Ukraine after strike on shopping centre
Colombia Prison Fire

Fire kills 49 following riot at prison in Colombia

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Two – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Adding artificial fibres to grass could see Wimbledon-style courts around world

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action
Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined
Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London