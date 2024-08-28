Mariah Carey's sister revealed 'final wish' in days before death as star hit with double heartbreak

By Henry Moore

Mariah Carey’s estranged sister Alison still hoped to reconcile with the superstar in the days before her death, a friend has claimed.

Alison's friend and healthcare proxy, David Baker, claimed the popstar knew Alison had been in hospice care in Coxsackie, New York for the last month.

Despite this, the friend told the MailOnline, Carey failed to call or visit.

“Alison was hurt by the way she was treated by her mother and Mariah, but she always had mixed feelings about her mother,' Baker alleged.

“But I know it was her dying wish if she could've at least had a conversation with Mariah.”

'It stung because Mariah called Alison her ex-sister” Alison's pal continued.

“She used to babysit and take care of Mariah. When that came out, she couldn't believe that Mariah had done that because she already was not talking to her, but then she kicks Alison in the teeth while she was already down.”

This came after the singer confirmed her mother and older sister died on the same day this weekend, the singer has revealed.

"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend," Carey, 55, said on Monday evening. "Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed.

"I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Carey had complex relationships with both her mother and her sister.

Patricia was a former opera singer and vocal coach of Irish descent. Carey said their relationship had caused her "so much pain and confusion" amid professional jealousy.

Carey said in her 2020 memoir that jealousy "comes with the territory of success, but when the person is your mother and the jealousy is revealed at such a tender age, it’s particularly painful".

But she added of her mother that "through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always."

Carey was not close with her sister, writing in her memoir that it was "emotionally and physically safer for me to not have any contact".

Alison later sued her for $1.2m (£909,780) for the "immense emotional distress" caused by the "vindictive" memoir.