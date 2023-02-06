Mario Kart ride slammed as 'fat phobic' after Universal Studio introduces size limit on latest theme park attraction

By Danielle DeWolfe

Universal studios has been slammed by loyal theme park fans over the launch of its new 'fat-phobic' Mario Kart ride.

The theme park, which has sites in both Hollywood, California and Orlando, Florida, is set to launch Super Nintendo World on February 17.

The latest addition to the already expansive park will see visitors to the new ride compete as part of Team Mario in a battle against rival characters.

However, the safety regulations that accompany the Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge ride, which is based on the best-selling video game, have left many fans angry after prohibiting riders with waist sizes in excess of 40-inches from riding.

Currently, the average US waist size for men stands at 40.5 inches and women at 38.7 inches, meaning plus-sized visitors are likely to be ruled out from riding the new attraction.

It's a move that has left swathes of potential visitors upset over the 'exclusionary' measures.

The Mario Kart ride sees guests wear head-mounted virtual reality goggles aboard a slow moving vehicle attached to rails as they battle against one another.

However, the ride's safety handbook recently released by Universal advises the ride is not suited for riders whose waistlines measure in excess of 40-inches.

Taking to Twitter,Rocco Botte, a prominent gaming influencer who has already tried out the ride, said: "Nothing but wonderful things to say about Super Nintendo World except this: the body size limitations on the Mario Kart ride are absolutely ridiculous."

He added: "I've never had any issue fitting into any ride in my entire life, and I can BARELY fit into this one. Completely absurd."

Strict guidelines are often put in place as a result of insurance policies protecting against potential law suits.

A spokesperson for Universal Parks and Resorts said they trying to make changes to allow larger guest to ride the VR Mario Kart experience.

They said: "We have a company-wide task force actively working with this community to make changes that can help them safely increase access to our experiences."