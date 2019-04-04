Mark Francois On MPs: "Forgive Them Father For They Know Not What They Do"

One of the leading members of the European Research Group has told MPs that the public will be furious at them for voting to extend Article 50 again.

MPs have narrowly approved a bill which compels Theresa May to seek a further extension on Article 50 to prevent a no-deal Brexit on 12 April.

The bill, laid by Labour's Yvette Cooper, requires the government to bring a legally binding vote to the Commons, seeking an extension to Article 50, where MPs will be able to determine the length of the extension.

Speaking after the result, Mark Francois turned religious to put his point across.

Mark Francois speaking in the House of Commons. Picture: Houses of Parliament

He said: "It's difficult to argue that you've had an extremely considered debate when you've rammed a bill through the House of Commons in barely four hours. That is not Sir a considered debate, that is a constitutional outrage.

"And it went through in the end, Mr Speaker, by one vote. Mr Speaker, that to me does not represent the long term settled will of the House of Commons.

"Someone shouts from a sedentary position 52-48. There's a difference between a majority of 1.4million and one.

"So all I would say to the Right Honourable Gentleman opposite and his parliamentary colleagues is the public won't be impressed by this.

"Forgive them Father for they know not what they do."