M&S set to open nine new stores in the UK - is your area getting one?

Marks and Spencer flagship store sign on building exterior. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Marks and Spencer will open nine new stores as the plush retailer seeks to buck the High Street decline.



M&S will complete the major expansion of their bricks and mortar operation with six new stores and and three major renovations.

Three new main-line M&S stores and three new Foodhall locations will open across the UK in November.

The retailer says that the new openings will support 2,200 jobs on the high street.

M&S are in the midst of a major expansion with nine new or revamped stores opening this month. Picture: Getty

The three major new openings will come in Birmingham (November 7), Lakeside Shopping Centre in Thurrock (November 15) and Manchester's Trafford Centre (November 30).

It comes as M&S seeks to strengthen its position as the go-to one-stop shop on UK's high-streets.

The refurbishments of the Camberley (November 20), Handforth (November 23) and Newcastle Foodhall (November 29) will bolster the posh shop's offering.

They will further introduce three new Foodhall locations located in Uckfield (November 8), Earlsfield (November 16) and Barnsley (November 28).

Both mainline and Foodhall locations are included as M&S seeks to become the go-to high street one-stop shop. Picture: Getty

Sacha Berendji, operations director at M&S said: "Stores are key to our business, and we see them as part of our competitive advantage.

"Increasing numbers of customers are heading back into stores to experience the best of M&S all under one roof, supported by outstanding service from our colleagues, and we expect this to continue as we head into Christmas.

"To deliver our biggest ever store opening month which supports thousands of jobs is an outstanding effort from the team and shows just how serious we are about accelerating our rotation plans so we are in the right locations for our customers."

M&S are seeking to buck the high street decline which claimed Wilko earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Three new full-line M&S stores opening in November are in:

Birmingham - November 7

Lakeside - November 15

Trafford Centre - November 30

Three new M&S Foodhalls opening in November are:

Uckfield - November 8

Earlsfield - November 16

Barnsley - November 28

Three refurbished M&S locations reopening in November are:

Camberley - November 20

Handforth - November 23

Newcastle Foodhall - November 29

Other M&S locations set to open or reopen after November are: