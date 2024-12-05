Not just a demolition but an M&S demolition! Flagship Oxford St store to be redeveloped after four year row

5 December 2024, 17:21 | Updated: 5 December 2024, 17:22

Marks & Spencer flagship department store in Oxford Street
Marks & Spencer flagship department store in Oxford Street. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Marks and Spencer has been given the green light to demolish its 94 year old flagship store at Marble Arch ending one of the most bitterly contested and high profile planning rows of recent years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The retailer wants to knock down 1930s Orchard House on Oxford Street, as well as two other more recent buildings, and replace them with a ten storey development with a new but smaller M&S store, a pedestrian arcade, offices, a cafe and a gym.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has given the go-ahead for the proposals almost four years after they were first submitted to Westminster council. The ruling highlights the “significant employment and regeneration benefits” of the M&S scheme.

The decision was welcomed by M&S and business groups but condemned as “wilfully myopic” by opposition groups.

Marks and Spencers store will be pulled down after a four year row
Marks and Spencers store will be pulled down after a four year row. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Plans to pedestrianise London's iconic Oxford Street unveiled

Read More: The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council

M&S CEO Stuart Machin said: “I am delighted that, after three unnecessary years of delays, obfuscation and political posturing at its worst, under the previous Government, our plans for Marble Arch – the only retail-led regeneration proposal on Oxford Street – have finally been approved.

“We can now get on with the job of helping to rejuvenate the UK’s premier shopping street through a flagship M&S store and office space, which will support 2,000 jobs and act as a global standard-bearer for sustainability.

“We share the Government’s ambition to breathe the life back into our cities and towns and are pleased to see they are serious about getting Britain building and growing. We will now move as fast as we can.”

M&S has insisted that the existing store is not fit for purpose and is “impossible to modernise”. The company described the store as “a confusing warren of dense structures and misaligned floors, which is not the environment in which the modern customer wants to shop, and the “backstage” area where our colleagues work is of a poor standard.”

Henrietta Billings, director SAVE Britain's Heritage, said: "What a missed opportunity! The government has chosen the easy option – business as usual - when it had a real chance to show leadership and ambition on this urgent issue.

"Our old, wasteful knock-it-down-and-start-again model is broken. There is real appetite in the construction sector for change. They’re crying out for clarity from government.

“Reusing buildings is great for the planet, great for communities – and it’s also great for growth. Just look at the cultural powerhouse that is Tate Modern, or converted department stores across the country, or the great Pennine textile mills that are once again a driving force in their local economies as commercial space or homes.

“It is wilfully myopic not to see that the elegant M&S building could play a similar role in the story of Oxford Street, whose fortunes are already on the up.”

Plans for the new Marks and Spencer site
Plans for the new Marks and Spencer site. Picture: social media

The high street giant had threatened to pull out of the west end of Oxford Street altogether if it did not get its way. It insisted thje store is not fit for purpose is “impossible to modernise” and is “a confusing warren of dense structures and misaligned floors, which is not the environment in which the modern customer wants to shop, and the 'backstage' area where our colleagues work is of a poor standard.”

The scheme had been the green light by Westminster, the GLA and a planning enquiry, but was blocked by former Housing Secretary Michael Gove last July.

In March, the High Court ruled the Government had wrongly applied planning rules and decided in favour of M& on five arguments out of six brought by the retailer.

However, campaigners and celebrities including Bill Bryson, Kevin McCloud, George Clarke and Griff Rhys Jones opposed to the demolition said that M&S’s plans are ‘indefensible’ in a letter to Rayner sent in August.

But in a lengthy ruling today Rayner said she agreed with the planning Inspector’s recommendation and has decided to grant permission.

The report from the Deputy Prime Minister said: “Overall, in the light of the significant employment and regeneration benefits offered by the M&S proposal, the importance which the Secretary of State places on these matters, and the evidence of strengthening of demand for the type of high-quality office space which would be provided by this proposal, the Secretary of State considers that the collective weight attaching to the design, public realm, employment and regeneration benefits has increased since the previous decision, and that these benefits now carry substantial weight.”

Dee Corsi, chief executive of business group New West End Company, said: “Today’s decision by the Government sends a strong and positive signal for businesses across the UK, particularly in flagship high street locations which are key drivers of economic growth. The redevelopment of Marks & Spencer’s flagship store at Marble Arch will help cement the West End’s status as a global destination for shoppers and office workers alike, revitalising Oxford Street West and reinforcing the message to international investors that the UK is firmly open for business.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivers his final speech in the House of Lords.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says a 'head had to roll' in final House of Lords speech

Nikita Hand has been awarded costs in her civil action against Conor McGregor.

Nikita Hand wins £1.25m costs from Conor McGregor as jury finds she has been raped by MMA star

Exclusive
Russia's war in Ukraine has "not been worth" the suffering and misery it has caused, the Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin has told LBC's Andrew Marr.

Putin's war in Ukraine has 'not been worth it', Russian Ambassador to the UK tells LBC

The man wanted for questioning over the shooting

Gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare chief ‘left message on ammunition’

PM has unveiled the government's 'plan for change' including extra police and 1.5 million new homes

Britain is heading for a Reform revolution if Sir Keir Starmer doesn't deliver his 'Plan for Change'

Uniformed police detain a protester

Georgia police become increasingly brutal as EU talks protests enter second week

Eddie Ratcliffe, one of the two teenagers convicted of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, has appealed to have the length of his sentence reduced on account of his 'immaturity'.

Brianna Ghey killer has bid to have sentence reduced due to his ‘immaturity’ rejected

Images have been released of the suspect wanted for the murder of Brian Thompson

Hunt for the smirking assassin: New York police release pictures of smiling suspect wanted for healthcare CEO killing

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi

Pakistan court indicts ex-prime minister Imran Khan over military posts attacks

Anders Breivik with three prison guards

Norwegian court rejects mass killer Anders Breivik’s second bid for parole

Southern Giant Hornet (Vespa soror) Insecta.

Swarm of ‘murder hornets’ discovered in Europe for the first time - as scramble to track down nest begins

Eddie Ratcliffe, one of the two teenagers convicted of the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, has appealed to have the length of his sentence reduced on account of his 'immaturity'.

Brianna Ghey killer appeals to have sentence reduced on account of 'immaturity'

Teacher, 33, jailed over naked Snapchat photos after telling boy, 15, 'I bet all the boys fancy me'

Teacher, 33, jailed over naked Snapchat photos after telling 15-year-old boy: 'I bet all the boys fancy me'

Sergey Lavrov gestures with his finger

Blinken and Lavrov clash on Ukraine at security meeting in Malta

The Yasharahyalahs set up their own 'Kingdom' and buried their son in their garden

Drop out parents who set up their own 'kingdom' embalmed their dead son, 3, before burying him in their garden

Vasile Gorghescu, 42, was sentenced for murder on Tuesday

Man jailed for murder after violent stabbing attack in Stratford shopping centre car park

Latest News

See more Latest News

The father of an eight-year-old girl fatally stabbed on Sunday has been charged with her murder and the attempted murder of her mother.

Pictured: Father charged with murder of daughter, 8, and attempted murder of her mother

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022. A street sign that says 'one way' is positioned belo

Key members of OPEC+ alliance to put off increasing oil production

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier during the debate prior to the no-confidence votes on Prime Minister Barnier's administration at the National Assembly in Paris, France on December 4, 2024.

Le collapse du government: French PM Michel Barnier resigns after losing confidence vote

Starmer's six pledges explained: What is Labour's 'plan for change'?

Starmer's six pledges explained: What is Labour's 'plan for change' and what does it mean for you?
Cynthia Envivo and Ariana Grande at the "Wicked" Australian Premiere.

Mum sues Mattel over porn site URL printed on Wicked doll box

Darrian Williams

Two teenagers jailed for life after masked duo stabbed 16-year-old Darrian Williams to death in Bristol park
Syrian opposition fighters on a seized military armoured vehicle

Syrian army pulls out of Hama after insurgents break through defences

A pair of probes creating an artificial total solar eclipse

European satellites launched in demo to create artificial solar eclipses

Brits brace for Storm Darragh: Met office issues amber weather alert as strong winds and heavy rain set to lash UK

Brits brace for Storm Darragh: Met office issues 'danger to life' warning as strong winds and heavy rain lash UK
UK trials first interactive public breathalyser to curb drink-driving during festive season.

UK pub debuts first interactive breathalyser to help tackle drink-driving during festive season

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News