Marks and Spencer confirms 67 stores will shut over next five years as part of a major overhaul

12 October 2022, 15:18

During the pandemic more than 30 stores were closed as sales for homes and clothing were hit.
During the pandemic more than 30 stores were closed as sales for homes and clothing were hit. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

High street giant Marks and Spencer is set to close 67 stores over the next five years as part of a major shake-up.

The retailer said it is shutting some of its "lower productivity, full line stores", but announced that it'll be launching 104 new "bigger and fresher" food shops.

The 67 closures are part of 110 had already been announced, but the closures confirmed today show plans have been pushed forward.

During the pandemic more than 30 stores were closed as sales for homes and clothing were hit.

The overhaul will take place over the next five years, but company bosses have said they're aiming for it to be done in three.

Read more: Lady isn't for turning...on public spending! Truss vows to stick to her pledge despite £60bn debt in PMQs

Read more: Truss commits to abolishing ‘no-fault’ evictions of private renters in England

M&S faces a tough economic backdrop, with rising inflation and energy costs of which could exceed £100 million by next year.

It said it is accelerating the plans in order to save around £309m in rent payments.

68 stores have been shuttered in recent years, but the brand's attempts to lower its rent costs were derailed by the pandemic.

M&S has previously said that it was focussing on moving out of tired stores on high streets that had low footfall in favour of moving to retail parks, which are popular with customers.

The firm is yet to confirm which sites will be closing.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeni Larmour

High-flying student died after taking ketamine given to her by another on her first night of university, inquest rules

1

'My childhood was stolen from me': Reality star Paris Hilton claims she was sexually abused at boarding school for troubled teens
The tragic death took place in a city near San Francisco

Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper

Kate Garraway told Shelagh Fogarty on LBC that she’s been left feeling ‘very, very alone’ as she cares for husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway opens up on the struggles facing carers as she describes toll of looking after husband Derek Draper

Dame Rachel de Souza said making the school day longer was the “most straightforward approach” to support struggling parents.

Extend school hours to help parents with childcare costs, children’s tsar urges

Pictures of Leah Croucher from Thames Valley Police and one of the scene this afternoon from LBC

Human remains found in search for Leah Croucher, 19, who went missing three years ago while on her way to work

Liz Truss speaking at PMQs today

Lady isn't for turning...on public spending! Truss vows to stick to her pledge despite £60bn debt in PMQs

Russian soldier in front of stolen CCTV camera

Russian soldier 'set up a stolen CCTV camera from Ukraine in his flat' - unwittingly creating 'his own Big Brother'

Lucy Letby (l) allegedly tried to kill a baby girl four times before succeeding

'Cold-blooded' children's nurse Lucy Letby ‘murdered baby on fourth attempt & sent parents sympathy card’

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

King Charles inauguration

Calls for a bank holiday to celebrate King's coronation next May

Hundreds of officers have been deployed to tackle the Just Stop Oil protests

Policing eco protests on London's roads taking ‘hundreds’ of officers away from front line duties, says Met chief

Exclusive
Carolynne Hunter has said planned blackouts could endanger the life of her daughter Freya

People could die or be left 'traumatised' in planned blackouts this winter

Alice Cutter is set to be released early from prison

'Miss Hitler' contestant set to be freed within weeks after serving 26 months of three-year jail sentence

A woman refused to deal with a mice infestation because she said it was against her ethical beliefs

Vegan who refused to deal with mice infestation in her home because it was against her beliefs fined by court

Kirkstone Close in Oldham

Two girls aged six and seven sexually assaulted 'by cyclist' in quiet street in Oldham

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

Wreckage in Lyman

Disaster fears rise after Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

Syria mosaic

Archaeologists dig up Roman mosaic in former rebel stronghold in Syria

Flooded valley

Senior German state official quits over 2021 flood response

Akiko and Dennis Tito

World’s first space tourist signs up for new flight around moon

France Fuel Shortages

French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies

Russia Ukraine War Reaction

Putin says Russia could resume gas supplies to Europe

Myanmar Suu Kyi

Myanmar extends Suu Kyi’s prison term to 26 years

Oil pipeline

Leak detected in pipeline that brings crude oil to Germany

Ulf Kristersson

Swedish centre-right leader gets more time to form coalition

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

Russian doll of idiocy

'It’s like a Russian doll of idiocy': James O’Brien slams government over problems it 'created and denies'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

Andrew Marr: The government can't deliver the spending cuts the UK needs

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK
Nick and Just stop Oil

'How utterly pathetic!': Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we really on the edge of full-scale nuclear war?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit