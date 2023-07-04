Married headteacher caught on CCTV having 4 hour sex session with colleague while fights broke out and staff attacked

4 July 2023, 07:56

Adam Price resigned from his job at the school after the incident
Adam Price resigned from his job at the school after the incident. Picture: Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A married headteacher was caught on camera having sex with a colleague for several hours while chaos erupted at his school.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Several fights broke out and members of staff were attacked while Adam Price, 40, was enjoying a four-hour intimate session with a female colleague at Northern House School Academy Trust in Wolverhampton.

Their affair came out in February 2020, when the school received anonymous letters questioning Mr Price's behaviour and the conduct of the colleague, identified as Person B at a disciplinary panel.

Mr Price was suspended and resigned from his job as executive headteacher - but he avoided the teaching ban and is able to keep working in his new job as a senior education consultant.

He tried to keep his identity secret, but this attempt was unsuccessful.

Adam Price was an executive headteacher
Adam Price was an executive headteacher. Picture: Google Maps

Duncan Tilley, who led the Teaching Regulation Agency hearing in Coventry, said: "A review of CCTV footage for January 27, 2020 revealed that Mr Price and Person B had been engaging in sexual activities."

Mr Tilley added: "Mr Price admitted that he and Person B were together in his office for much of the working day — approximately 3hrs 50mins.

"The panel heard that on the same day there had been three assaults on staff and four fights between pupils.”

Mr Price breached the school’s relationships at work policy, he admitted.

Mr Tilley added: "The panel noted Mr Price’s insight into his misconduct. He expressed remorse that appeared to the panel to be genuine.

"The devastating impact that his conduct had had on him and his family led the panel to conclude that the risk of repetition was low."

Mr Price worked at Northern House School Academy Trust from 2016 and had been a teacher since 2005.

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations
Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

