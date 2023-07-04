Married headteacher caught on CCTV having 4 hour sex session with colleague while fights broke out and staff attacked

Adam Price resigned from his job at the school after the incident. Picture: Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A married headteacher was caught on camera having sex with a colleague for several hours while chaos erupted at his school.

Several fights broke out and members of staff were attacked while Adam Price, 40, was enjoying a four-hour intimate session with a female colleague at Northern House School Academy Trust in Wolverhampton.

Their affair came out in February 2020, when the school received anonymous letters questioning Mr Price's behaviour and the conduct of the colleague, identified as Person B at a disciplinary panel.

Mr Price was suspended and resigned from his job as executive headteacher - but he avoided the teaching ban and is able to keep working in his new job as a senior education consultant.

He tried to keep his identity secret, but this attempt was unsuccessful.

Adam Price was an executive headteacher. Picture: Google Maps

Duncan Tilley, who led the Teaching Regulation Agency hearing in Coventry, said: "A review of CCTV footage for January 27, 2020 revealed that Mr Price and Person B had been engaging in sexual activities."

Mr Tilley added: "Mr Price admitted that he and Person B were together in his office for much of the working day — approximately 3hrs 50mins.

"The panel heard that on the same day there had been three assaults on staff and four fights between pupils.”

Mr Price breached the school’s relationships at work policy, he admitted.

Mr Tilley added: "The panel noted Mr Price’s insight into his misconduct. He expressed remorse that appeared to the panel to be genuine.

"The devastating impact that his conduct had had on him and his family led the panel to conclude that the risk of repetition was low."

Mr Price worked at Northern House School Academy Trust from 2016 and had been a teacher since 2005.