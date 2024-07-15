Married school chaplain banned from teaching over illicit relationship with ‘very vulnerable’ student

15 July 2024, 11:25

Married school chaplain banned from teaching over illicit relationship with ‘very vulnerable’ student
Married school chaplain banned from teaching over illicit relationship with ‘very vulnerable’ student. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A married school chaplain who taught at a £17,000 a year private school has been banned from teaching after his illicit relationship with a pupil was exposed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reverend Tom Carson, a religious studies teacher at Exeter School, was found to have "exploited" the 18-year-old while teaching at the school.

The reverend handed in his resignation in September 2021 after he used his position as a teacher to further "his own sexual gratification".

After joining the school in 2015, the reverend began his affair with the student, which continued for a "sustained period".

The Teaching Regulation Agency misconduct panel found that Mr Carson's actions amounted to "serious misconduct" and heard how the teacher had engaged in inappropriate behaviour with Pupil A throughout 2021, outside of school premises.

Interactions between the pair included hugging, holding hands, kissing and touching each other, the panel heard.

Reverend Tom Carson, a religious studies teacher at Exeter School, was found to have "exploited" the 18-year-old student over a "sustained period" while teaching at the school.
Reverend Tom Carson, a religious studies teacher at Exeter School, was found to have "exploited" the 18-year-old student over a "sustained period" while teaching at the school. Picture: Alamy

At one point, shortly before resigning from the role in 2021, the reverend told Pupil A to delete text messages and emails that would incriminate him.

He also told the student to give an edited version of events during the independent investigation that would follow.

The reverend eventually reported his breach to the school's headteacher, as well as Pupil A's mother.

However, he admitted that his actions brought the teaching profession into disrepute.

The reverend has now been banned from teaching for life and handed 4 years probation by the Holy Order, according to the Diocese of Exeter, for what it calls "not observing professional boundaries" in relation to a young adult in his care.

Read more: Amanda Abbington recalls 'tough and horrible' Strictly experience as she was left 'vomiting and crying' after rehearsals

Read more: Pictured: Two men, 62 and 71, whose remains were found in suitcases in Bristol

The school said it considered the teacher's actions a "serious breach" of its safeguarding policy,

The panel found that Mr Carson "was responsible for a series of failings in relation to his conduct with Pupil A.

"These included serious misconduct with a very vulnerable pupil, in which he exploited Pupil A for his own sexual gratification.

In September 2021 a letter was sent to the parents of more than 900 pupils at the co-ed school revealing the reverend's actions.
In September 2021 a letter was sent to the parents of more than 900 pupils at the co-ed school revealing the reverend's actions. Picture: Alamy

"Mr Carson's actions had a significant harmful impact on Pupil A's life and has continued for a number of years." it concluded.

"Mr Carson's dishonest actions in attempting to conceal the true nature of the relationship went hand in hand with his other exploitative actions with Pupil A."

Mr Carson had previously taught at Mortlake and East Sheen school in south west London before joining Exeter School.

Following the admission of an affair in September 2021, the school sent a letter to more than 900 parents whose pupils were enrolled at the co-educational school.

The letter stated: "It is our current understanding that no criminal offence has been committed.

"The breach appears to have been isolated to a single pupil who left the school after completing their A level studies.

"We are continuing to support the former pupil; their wellbeing and that of their family is our greatest concern."

It added there was no evidence of a "wider-spread issue" involving repeated behaviour towards other students.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'Terrible shot': Trump gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks

Would-be Trump assassin tried to join school shooting club but was rejected for being a ‘comically bad’ shot

England manager Gareth Southgate leaving the team hotel in Berlin, Germany

They're coming home: Forlorn Gareth Southgate and England squad leave Berlin hotel after Euro's heartbreak

Thomas Matthew Crooks pictured in his high school year book from 2022

Thomas Matthew Crooks: Everything we know about the Trump gunman described as a 'bullied loner’

King Charles has sent a private letter to Donald Trump after he was shot in the ear

King Charles sends private message of support to Donald Trump after former president survives assassination attempt

Gareth Southgate after England's defeat against Spain

Gareth Southgate tipped for new honour as his future remains in the balance following Euro's heartbreak

Jay Slater's mother condemns 'vile' conspiracies in statement a month on from teen's disappearance in Tenerife

Jay Slater's mum slams 'vile' conspiracies a month on from teen's disappearance - as new search team land in Tenerife

Tributes have been paid to Shannen Doherty after her death from cancer aged 53

Tributes paid to Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty as she dies aged 53 following breast cancer battle

The victims are named as Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71 (middle and right)

Pictured: Two men, 62 and 71, whose remains were found in suitcases in Bristol

Ian Cameron, 74, was discovered at his German home on Friday evening

British former head designer at Rolls-Royce, 74, found 'stabbed to death on his doorstep'

Donald Trump's fist bump image has been seen around the world in the aftermath of an attempted assassination.

Trump's behaviour in aftermath of assassination attempt has 'motivated' Republicans, former Ambassador tells LBC

Man charged with double murder after bodies discovered in two suitcases in Bristol - as victims named

Man charged with double murder after bodies discovered in two suitcases in Bristol - as victims named

'I’m supposed to be dead’: Trump breaks silence following assassination bid

'I’m supposed to be dead’: Donald Trump breaks silence following assassination bid

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday

Gunman behind Donald Trump’s assassination attempt 'had explosives in his car' and used firearm 'purchased by father'

President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington

'We're not enemies': Biden calls for unity after Trump assassination attempt as he delivers rare speech from Oval Office

Prince William and Prince George at the Euro 2024 final

Prince William and Prince George put on animated display as they watch rollercoaster Euro 2024 final against Spain

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss

'It just wasn’t meant to be': Prince William offers consoling message after England's loss in Euro 2024 final
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

Amanda Abbington recalls 'tough and horrible' Strictly experience as she was left 'vomiting and crying' after rehearsals
Fans have been left in despair

Devastated England fans left holding their heads in despair after heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at Euros final
England lost to Spain in the Euro 2024 final

England's heartbreak as last-gasp Spanish goal seals historic Euro 2024 final defeat

Prince William and Prince George at the Euro 2024 final

Smiling Prince George attends Euro 2024 final with Prince William as England face off against Spain
Kate with Charlotte at Wimbledon

Princess Kate looks radiant in purple as she presents Wimbledon trophy at men's final

Corey Comperatore was killed during the Trump rally attack.

Pictured: Man killed in shooting at Trump rally as he 'tried to shield family from bullets'
Carlos Alcaraz has retained his Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz retains Wimbledon title as he beats Novak Djokovic for second year in a row

England are facing Spain in the final

England 1-2 Spain: Heartbreak for England as Spain win Euros 2024

Melania Trump shared an emotional statement on the incident

Melania Trump breaks silence after attempted assassination of husband Donald at rally

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate has made just her second appearance since her cancer diagnosis - as she prepares to bestow the Wimbledon men's singles trophy at the All England Club.

Princess Kate arrives at Wimbledon as crowd applauds for royal's second engagement since cancer shock
The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon Men's final

Princess of Wales to attend Wimbledon men's singles final in second public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Princess Anne has returned to public duties for the first time since her accident

Princess Anne 'can't remember a single thing' about horse-related accident as she returns to public duties

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit