Real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer bombarded Keir Starmer with vile email spree, reports claim

20 May 2024, 00:10 | Updated: 20 May 2024, 00:12

The "real-life" Martha from Netflix's Baby Reindeer bombarded Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with a vile 276 email spree over eight months, reports claim.
Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The "real-life" Martha from Netflix's Baby Reindeer bombarded Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with a vile 276 email spree over eight months, reports claim.

Fiona Harvey, the woman who inspired the stalker character Martha in the Netflix hit, gloated over the deaths of two of Sir Keir's relatives in a series of sick emails, the Scottish Sun claims.

She also allegedly used a disabled slur to refer to Starmer's wife.

Ms Harvey told the leader that he was in a "non job", a "stupid little boy" and a "useless barrister" according to the newspaper.

London, UK. 2nd May, 2024. Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer are seen on their way to vote at a polling station in London.
Picture: Alamy
The Sun reports that it has seen 276 emails sent to the Labour leader's MP email address by Ms Harvey, who outed herself as the inspiration for Martha in an interview earlier this year.
Picture: Alamy

The Sun reports that it has seen 276 emails sent to the Labour leader's MP email address by Ms Harvey, who outed herself as the inspiration for Martha in an interview earlier this year.

The emails which were reportedly sent between January and August 2020 also including threats to target Sir Keir with complaints to the parliamentary standards authorities.

The emails echo those seen in the Netflix hit show, all signed off with "Sent from my iPhone".

Aberdeenshire-born Londoner Ms Harvey, 58, has threatened to sue the show's creator Richard Gadd for defamation

