No criminal probe into Martin Bashir's 1995 Diana interview, police confirm

Police have ruled out a criminal investigation into Martin Bashir's Princess Diana interview. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

Police have ruled out a criminal investigation into BBC journalist Martin Bashir's 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

Scotland Yard said "no further action" will be taken over allegations connected to the Panorama programme that was broadcast some 26 years ago.

It comes after a formal complaint was made to the Metropolitan Police by a former employee of Earl Spencer, who claims he was the subject of false documents allegedly used to gain access to the Princess of Wales.

A legal representative of Alan Waller, who used to work for Diana's brother Earl Spencer as head of security, wrote to the force alleging unlawful activity.

Met Police Commander Alex Murray said on Thursday: "In recent months the Metropolitan Police Service received correspondence alleging unlawful activity in connection with a documentary broadcast in 1995.

"This was carefully assessed by specialist detectives. They obtained legal advice from Metropolitan Police lawyers, independent counsel and from the Crown Prosecution Service.

The BBC Panorama interview with Princess Diana was first aired in 1995. Picture: PA

"Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations. No further action will be taken.

"In this matter, as in any other, should any significant new evidence come to light we will assess it."

Mr Bashir had allegedly used two mocked-up bank statements to falsely show that Mr Waller was receiving payments as a way to encourage the earl to give him access to Diana.

The BBC has previously said in a statement that during an internal investigation in 1996, the journalist admitted to commissioning the mocked-up documents.

They had been shown to Earl Spencer, but he said the papers did not play a part in securing Diana's appearance on the programme.

Earl Spencer has alleged that Mr Bashir showed him fake financial documents relating to the princess' former private secretary Patrick Jephson - plus another former royal household member - and told outlandish and untrue stories about the royal family to gain access to his sister.

His claims have led the BBC to appoint Lord Dyson, former Master of the Rolls and head of civil justice, to lead a new independent investigation, which has already begun, to discover what steps the BBC and Bashir took to land the interview with Diana.