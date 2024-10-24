Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon opens up about shock health diagnosis as she admits she was 'in denial'

24 October 2024, 07:12

Martine McCutcheon
Martine McCutcheon. Picture: Getty

By LBC

Martine McCutcheon has spoken out about a health diagnosis that she says has changed her life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Actually star, 48, was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) last year, but said she "went into complete denial" as she was dealing with the death of her brother as well.

McCutcheon, who also has chronic fatigue syndrome, said she struggled to get out of bed after her brother died for no clear reason in 2022, aged just 31.

She said her ADD diagnosis helped her understand why she approached "certain things" differently and "struggled" with some aspects of life compared to other people - but found other things "so easy".

"I realised, when I got my ADD diagnosis, that I had spent so much time trying to be a square in a round circle, and it was exhausting," she told the podcast A Gentle Start: The Showercast.

Read more: 'My heart is forever broken': Martine McCutcheon's emotional tribute as brother dies aged 31

Read more: 'I felt him with me': Martine McCutcheon's emotional tribute to brother as she returns to work after his death

Martine McCutcheon starred in Love Actually
Martine McCutcheon starred in Love Actually. Picture: Alamy

"It was so draining. It was just so hard. And in a way, I feel like I wasn't meant to find out, as sad as it was, because I did lose a lot of things in my life.

"I did struggle with a lot of things that I don't think I would have done necessarily. I think that if I'd have known before those four years ago that I had ADD, I don't know if I would have been able to have coped with it the way that I do now."

McCutcheon, who is also a former EastEnders star, said she is grateful that "people are being kinder and more knowledgeable about ADD and ADHD".

She said that "we all blossom in different ways, and we need different things to blossom".

Martine McCutcheon
Martine McCutcheon. Picture: Getty

But the star said that her diagnosis sent her "completely into denial", coming around the same time as her brother's death and her other health issues.

I just thought, I can't take this diagnosis on and whatever it means. I need to just keep going at life the way that I am.

"And in a way, I was kind of right. And then when I did finally look at it, I cried, I cried, cried and cried, I grieved, and it was just for if only I'd known how different things could have been, how much more with ease I would have been able to have done things.

"I do look back and see a lot of struggle with what I did. People just sort of think, 'oh, you know, she had the Midas touch.'

Martine McCutcheon
Martine McCutcheon. Picture: Getty

"She'd do this, she'd do that. But I was always told by agents, 'why don't you just stick with one thing, because then you could go all the way to the top in it and stay there.'

"Now I look back and I think, my God, it was a blessing  that I couldn't, or didn't want to focus on the one thing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed to death in Walsall

'Most loved' woman stabbed to death outside train station in Walsall, as family pay tribute and suspect charged

Tarzan actor Ron Ely has died aged 86

Tarzan actor Ron Ely dies aged 86, as daughter confirms death with emotional tribute

Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy

Investigation into fatal Wimbledon school crash 'to re-open' after first probe left driver facing no charges

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead in a bunk bed at her home in Woking, Surrey

Neighbour of Sara Sharif had 'door slammed in face' by stepmother after 'constant screaming and crying'

U.S. President Joe Biden Meets With European Leaders In Berlin

Starmer says slavery reparations 'not on the agenda' ahead of Commonwealth summit

v

Disposable vapes to be banned across the UK by next summer to prevent addiction among children

Labour Party Conference 2024 - Day Two

Rachel Reeves promises first Budget will be economic 'reset' for UK

Knockout Chaos - Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou: Fight Night

Tyson Fury reveals wife Paris had miscarriage night before losing world heavyweight title in Usyk fight

A train still on the tracks the day after the crash

Passenger killed after trains collided in rural Wales named

Detectives investigating the deaths of three people at a care home in Swanage, Dorset, have made an arrest

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after three die at Dorset care home

Charge drivers per mile, says Tony Blair's think tank

Pay-per-mile car tax must be introduced in upcoming Budget, Tony Blair's think tank urges Rachel Reeves

Adam Richman New York Premiere of 'The Sitter' at Chelsea Clearview Cinema - Arrivals New York City, USA - 06.12.11

Man vs Food presenter Adam Richman offers reward after crew robbed in London while filming new TV show

BRITAIN-POLICE

Met officer sacked over offensive tweets about Jewish people, non-Muslims and 9/11

Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott have been asked to apologise after backing Chris Kaba

Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott face calls to apologise for backing Chris Kaba as Greenwich University deletes tribute

Geoff Capes' family announced the athlete's death at the age of 75

British shot put record holder and twice world's strongest man Geoff Capes dies aged 75

Three people have died and seven people have been taken to hospital

Carbon monoxide poisoning killed three people at Dorset care home, police believe - as seven more in hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

CCTV images of Daniel Khalife shown in court

CCTV footage shows ex-soldier Daniel Khalife change clothes in McDonald's after 'prison escape'
Liam and Kate planned to marry within the year.

Liam Payne's girlfriend reveals they planned to get married next year in heartbreaking tribute
Emma Atkinson fell to her death from Shakespeare Towers in Leeds

'Miracle' baby fights for life after mother fell 90ft to her death from tower block window

The UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement is a sign of the Government's attempts to forge close relations with European allies, particularly on defence and security.

UK and Germany defence pact a positive step - but how much substantial change will it actually bring?
Police and emergency services near the scene of the attack in Ankara, Turkey

Several people dead and injured after terror attack at Ankara aviation firm

Brianna Ghey

Mother of murdered teen Brianna Ghey ‘knew something like this was going to happen’ before daughter's death
"Pretty terrifying day": Wes Streeting sends "heart out" to those affected as three dead at care home.

'Pretty terrifying day': Wes Streeting sends 'heart out' to affected as three dead at Dorset care home
Flights have been suspended at Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport passengers face travel chaos as flights suspended due to 'suspicious vehicle'
France is ramping up border controls with its European neighbours

Tourists face further delays as France ramps up border controls amid concerns over terrorism and migrant crisis
Idris Elba will move to Africa 'within the next decade' to create 'Zollywood' in boost to film industry

Idris Elba will move to Africa 'within the next decade' and build 'Zollywood' in boost to continent's film industry

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney has been vandalised.

Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News