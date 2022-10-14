'I felt him with me': Martine McCutcheon's emotional tribute to brother as she returns to work after his death

The actress' brother died unexpectedly. Picture: Instagram/martinemccutcheon

By Emma Soteriou

Martine McCutcheon has shared an emotional tribute to her brother after returning to work following his unexpected death.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former EastEnders star's "baby brother" died at the end of September "without medical explanation", with him due to get married as soon as next month.

She said she "felt" his presence as she returned to work, adding that it was what he would have wanted.

Speaking candidly on her Instagram stories, the actress said: "'Hi everyone, I hope you're well, It's my first time on Instagram since I shared my post about losing my brother a couple of weeks ago.

"Firstly, thank you so much for the outpouring of love, it means so much to my family.

"Today was my first day going back to work, I didn't know if I could do it or not - I was nervous, a bit of filming and a meeting and I'm so glad I did it."

She continued: "I know my brother would want me to keep on keeping on and he was so proud of me and the fact that I liked to inspire people and make them feel good and give them a little bit of magic where I could.

"I felt him with me, and I did it, first day back. I did it."

Read more: 'My heart is forever broken': Martine McCutcheon's emotional tribute as brother dies aged 31

The star has since returned to work. Picture: Instagram/martinemccutcheon

Alongside the videos, she shared the caption: "Thank you for your support. Getting back to it bit by bit. I know LJ would want me to carry on.

"He was proud of me and understood why I do what I do.

"Grief is a strange old thing and there is no one way to navigate it but it felt good to do some work.

"I was nervous but I did it."

Earlier in the week, the 46-year-old posted an image of the pair side-by-side, noting her “heart is forever broken” following the loss.

Laurence John, also known as LJ, had a "mild form of special needs" but died with "no medical explanation" according to the star’s social media statement.

Vowing to "live, laugh and love" in his memory, the Perfect Moment singer noted her brother had "smashed through any expectation we had of him".

The actress with her "baby brother". Picture: Instagram/martinemccutcheon

LJ, a website designer, was due to get married to his fiancée, Jay Eaton, in a month's time – with his sister describing her excitement at being a bridesmaid.

Following the news of his passing, his partner Jay Eaton shared her online tribute with the caption: "Forever my soulmate x."

A series of snaps showed the couple throughout their relationship ahead of their big day.

The couple are believed to have been together for two years.